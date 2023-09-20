SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 OUT on ssc.nic.in: Download PDF Link, Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission on 19 September has announced the result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the selection list PDF, check the Cutoff Marks and steps to download below.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 on September 19th. Those who appeared for the exam can now download the result PDF along with the cutoff marks. A total of 81,752 applicants have successfully cleared the exam, out of which 71,112 are eligible for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Statistical Investigator, and Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) such as Executive Assistant, SI etc. The selected candidates will be required to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 scheduled from 25 to 27 October.

SSC CGL Result 2023

The candidates access the selection list on the commission's website, and a direct PDF link is provided in this article for their convenience. The commission has prepared four separate lists: one for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, another for Junior Statistical Officer, a third list for Statistical Investigator Grade 2, and a fourth list for all other posts excluding AAOs, JSOs, and SI Grade 2.

SSC CGL Result for AAO Posts Download Here SSC CGL Result for JSO Posts Download Here SSC CGL Result for SI Posts Download Here SSC CGL Result for Other Posts Download Here



SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks

The cutoff is different for different categories of candidates determined on the basis of the total number of vacancies, number of candidates who have appeared in the examination

and the level of difficulty of the examination. The candidates can check the marks of all categories here

For posts other than AAO, JSO, SI Posts

Category Cutoff Marks General 150.04936 EWS 143.44441 OBC 145.93743 SC 126.68201 ST 118.16655

For Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts OfficerPosts

Category Cutoff Marks General 169.67168 EWS 167.18331 OBC 166.28763 SC 154.29292 ST 148.98918

For Statistical Investigator Posts

Category Cutoff Marks General 172.36025 EWS 158.76802 OBC 152.42184 ST 127.32602

For Junior Statistical Officer Posts

Category Cutoff Marks General 168.53975 EWS 166.06750 OBC 165.86857 ST 146.65109 SC 148.50911

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of TierI exam have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly.



How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 ?

To download the result, the candidates need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ tab a

Step 3: Click on the result PDF given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 – Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023– Candidates provisionally short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (List-2) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023– Candidates provisionally short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade.II (List-3) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023- Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for all posts other than AAOs & JSOs & SI Grade.II (List-4)

Step 4: Search your name or roll number.

The online was conducted in multiple shifts, and marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II).