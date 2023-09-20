SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 OUT on ssc.nic.in: Download PDF Link, Cutoff Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 on September 19th. Those who appeared for the exam can now download the result PDF along with the cutoff marks. A total of 81,752 applicants have successfully cleared the exam, out of which 71,112 are eligible for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Statistical Investigator, and Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) such as Executive Assistant, SI etc. The selected candidates will be required to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 scheduled from 25 to 27 October.
SSC CGL Result 2023
The candidates access the selection list on the commission's website, and a direct PDF link is provided in this article for their convenience. The commission has prepared four separate lists: one for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, another for Junior Statistical Officer, a third list for Statistical Investigator Grade 2, and a fourth list for all other posts excluding AAOs, JSOs, and SI Grade 2.
|SSC CGL Result for AAO Posts
|Download Here
|SSC CGL Result for JSO Posts
|Download Here
|SSC CGL Result for SI Posts
|Download Here
|SSC CGL Result for Other Posts
|Download Here
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks
The cutoff is different for different categories of candidates determined on the basis of the total number of vacancies, number of candidates who have appeared in the examination
and the level of difficulty of the examination. The candidates can check the marks of all categories here
For posts other than AAO, JSO, SI Posts
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|General
|150.04936
|EWS
|143.44441
|OBC
|145.93743
|SC
|126.68201
|ST
|118.16655
For Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts OfficerPosts
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|General
|169.67168
|EWS
|167.18331
|OBC
|166.28763
|SC
|154.29292
|ST
|148.98918
For Statistical Investigator Posts
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|General
|172.36025
|EWS
|158.76802
|OBC
|152.42184
|ST
|127.32602
For Junior Statistical Officer Posts
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|General
|168.53975
|EWS
|166.06750
|OBC
|165.86857
|ST
|146.65109
|SC
|148.50911
SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023
Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of TierI exam have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 ?
To download the result, the candidates need to follow the following steps:
Step 1: Open the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ tab a
Step 3: Click on the result PDF given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 – Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023– Candidates provisionally short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (List-2) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023– Candidates provisionally short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade.II (List-3) or Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023- Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Examination for all posts other than AAOs & JSOs & SI Grade.II (List-4)
Step 4: Search your name or roll number.
The online was conducted in multiple shifts, and marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II).