SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2019-20 Released @sscer.org, Combined Graduate Level (TIER-II) Admit Card Soon

SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region (ER) has activated the application status link for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (CGL Exam 2019) on official website - sscer.org, on 03 November 2020. The candidates, who are qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam, can check whether their application is accepted or rejected on SSC Official Regional Websites.

Candidates whose application is accepted are eligible to appear in SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020. SSC CGL Tier 2 will be conducted from 15 November to 18 November 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 2 ER Application Status Link is given below. The candidates can check the status using their Roll No. / Registration ID or Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth through the link below:

SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2020

SSC CGL application status of other regions will be uploaded soon on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download e-admit card. SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card will be uploaded, anytime, soon on the Regional websites of SSC.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II exam is an online exam. There will be 500 objective type queations on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was held from 03 March to 09 March across the country. A total of 1,53,621 candidates are qualified to appear in Tier 2 Exam.

SSC Website