SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2019-20 Released @sscer.org, Combined Graduate Level (TIER-II) Admit Card Soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (CGL Exam 2019). The candidates, who are qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam, can check whether their application is accepted or rejected on SSC Official Regional Websites.

Nov 3, 2020 14:34 IST
SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region (ER) has activated the application status link for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (CGL Exam 2019) on official website - sscer.org, on 03 November 2020. The candidates, who are qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam, can check whether their application is accepted or rejected on SSC Official Regional Websites.

Candidates whose application is accepted are eligible to appear in SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020. SSC CGL Tier 2 will be conducted from 15 November to 18 November 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 2 ER Application Status Link is given below. The candidates can check the status using their Roll No. / Registration ID or Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth through the link below:

 SSC CGL application status of other regions will be uploaded soon on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download e-admit card. SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card will be uploaded, anytime, soon on the Regional websites of SSC.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II exam is an online exam. There will be 500 objective type queations on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was held from 03 March to 09 March across the country. A total of 1,53,621 candidates are qualified to appear in Tier 2 Exam. 

