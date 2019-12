SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 out on all regional sites, Check Region Wise Exam Centre Details Here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 on its some regional official website of SSC. Candidates who have qualified SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019 can download the SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 through the official website of SSC.

The direct link of downloading SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 is given below. Candidates can directly download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 by entering their roll number and date of birth by clicking on the provided link of admit card. SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 29 December 2019 in the morning & afternoon sessions respectively.

SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 will be a Descriptive Test which will be in English/Hindi for 100. The total duration for completing this test will be 60 Minutes. Those who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 4 2019. SSC CGL Tier 4 2019 Exam is a computer skill test which will be held in two steps. i.e. DEST Test & CPT Test.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019?

Candidates are required to visit the concerned Regional Official Website of SSC.

Click on Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 flashing on the homepage.

Then, SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 login page will be opened.

Candidates are required to enter required personal details and click on the submit butto.

Then, SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019 for future reference.

Download SSC SR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC CR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC ER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC NER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC KKR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019