SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 Released for Central Region, Exam on 6 Feb, Check Admit Card Link here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 Released for Central Region: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2020. All those candidates who have qualified for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of SSC using their credentials on the login page.

According to the official announcement, the commission has scheduled the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam on 6 February at various exam centers. As of now, the commission has uploaded the admit cards of the central region only. All those who are going to appear for SSC CGL Tier 3 within the central region can download their call letters followed by the easy steps given below. Admit cards for the rest exam centres to be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 for Central Region?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 Download' flashing on the homepage. Enter your Registration ID, Date of Birth, Captcha Code, and click on the search button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2020 for Central Region

Download Region Wise Tier 3 Admit Card 2020