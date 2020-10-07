Study at Home
SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks 2018 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download Link Here

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination 2018 on its official website . All those candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam can download SSC CGL Tier Marks from the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Oct 7, 2020 17:47 IST
SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks
SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks Link also given below. The candidates, whether they qualified in the exam or not, can also their marks by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password through the link provided below. The link will be available from 07 October 2020 to 30 October 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks Download Link

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks ?

  1. Go to official website of SSC i.e ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on “Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2018”
  3. A PDF will open where you will find a link - Click here to Check the Marks of CGLE (Tier-III), 2018
  4. Click on the link
  5. Select Examination Name and enter your details
  6. Click on ‘Submit’ Button
  7. Check SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Written Exam was conducted on 29 December 2019. SSC CGL Tier 3 Result was declared on 30 September 2020 according to which 32001 candidates are qualified in Tier-III and 41803 candidates appeared in the aforesaid Examination. A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified appearing in SSC CGL Tier 3 (Descriptive Paper)  ..

All qualified candidates in the exam will appear next stage of SSC CGL Recruitment 2020 i.e. Tier - IV Exam. SSC CGL Tier 4 will consists of DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) and CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) followed by Document Verification. The date and time for CPT/DEST/Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course.

