SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1: Important Notice Issued @ssc.nic.in in view of Covid 19, Check details here

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Exam from today onwards to 17 March 2020 throughout the country. The commission has released an important notice on its website regarding the special precautions in view of COVID -19. All candidates who are appearing in the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Exam are advised to follow the guidelines released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website.

According to the SSC Official Notice, There will no biometric facility at the exam centre. However, the candidates will take the thumb impression of the candidate on the commission copies and attendance sheets.

The candidates will appear for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Exam along with masks and hand sanitizer (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see-through). Candidates should note that masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the exam.

All candidates are allowed to appear in the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam along with their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Other than this, the commission has also released important instructions to its service provider for cleaning used objects frequently before the start of each shift of exam.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk/JSA, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator. The online applications for these posts were started from 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020.

