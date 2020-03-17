APPSC Revised Main Exam Dates 2020 for Degree College Lecturer and Other Announced @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Revised Main Exam Dates 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Revised Degree College Lecturer Main Exam dates on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in other examination including the APPSC Degree College Lecturer Main Exam can check the revised Mains exam dates from the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the short notification according to which the Degree College Lecturer Mains exam will be conducted on 03 and 04 April 2020. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 21 and 22 March 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the revised Date of Main examination for various posts which are to be conducted in near future.

According to the schedule, now the Technical Assistant Geophysics exam will be conducted on 18th May 2020 which was earlier scheduled on 27/29 March 2020.

The Mains Exam for Deputy Inspector of Survey in A.P. Survey and Land Records Sub Service will be not conducted on 20 May 2020. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 29 March 2020.

Short Notification- APPSC Revised Main Exam Dates 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link Web note for Revised Examination Schedule for various Recruitments - (Published on 16/03/2020)on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will the desired short notification of the exam schedule.

Take Print Out of your Exam Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

