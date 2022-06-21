SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: Tier 1 Link Expected Soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the answer key of the computer-based test held from 24 May to 10 June 2022, anytime soon, on ssc.nic.in. Along with the tentative answer key, the candidates would be able to check their response sheet along with the question paper. The candidates can check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key Updates by login into the link given below:
SSC CHSL Answer Key Objection 2022
The commission will also facilitate the candidates with the objection link. If any candidate has any objection, can submit his/her objection within the stipulated time period on the official website.
The candidates can also check expected cut-off marks and steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key by scrolling down:
SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off 2022
The candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Tier 1 on mentioned dates can check the expected marks of 200 in the table provided below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
EWS
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
OBC
|
140 to 145 Marks
|
SC
|
130 to 135 Marks
|
ST
|
125 to 130 Marks
SSC CHSL Result 2022
After analyzing the received objections, the commission will release the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2021-22. A merit list containing the roll number of all selected candidates shall be prepared on ssc.nic.in.
Those who would be selected in Tier 1 will be called to appear for SSC Tier 2 Exam 2022.
How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on download SSC CHSL Answer Key PDF ''Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined High Secondary Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2021'
Step 3: After downloading the PDF, you will be required to scroll the PDF and copy the givwn link on the google chrome
Step 4: You will a login page
Step 5: Login into the page
Step 6: Download SSC Answer Key
SSC CHSL Notification is published for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in Government Departments & Ministries.
