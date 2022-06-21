SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: Tier 1 Link Expected Soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 will be released by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the latest updates here.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the answer key of the computer-based test held from 24 May to 10 June 2022, anytime soon, on ssc.nic.in. Along with the tentative answer key, the candidates would be able to check their response sheet along with the question paper. The candidates can check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key Updates by login into the link given below:

SSC CHSL Answer Key Objection 2022

The commission will also facilitate the candidates with the objection link. If any candidate has any objection, can submit his/her objection within the stipulated time period on the official website.

The candidates can also check expected cut-off marks and steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key by scrolling down:

SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off 2022

The candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Tier 1 on mentioned dates can check the expected marks of 200 in the table provided below:

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 145 to 150 Marks EWS 135 to 140 Marks OBC 140 to 145 Marks SC 130 to 135 Marks ST 125 to 130 Marks

SSC CHSL Result 2022

After analyzing the received objections, the commission will release the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2021-22. A merit list containing the roll number of all selected candidates shall be prepared on ssc.nic.in.

Those who would be selected in Tier 1 will be called to appear for SSC Tier 2 Exam 2022.

How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download SSC CHSL Answer Key PDF ''Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined High Secondary Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2021'

Step 3: After downloading the PDF, you will be required to scroll the PDF and copy the givwn link on the google chrome

Step 4: You will a login page

Step 5: Login into the page

Step 6: Download SSC Answer Key

SSC CHSL Notification is published for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in Government Departments & Ministries.

Also See:

SSC to Fill 70000 Vacancies

SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card 2022