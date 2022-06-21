SSC Recruitment 2022: 70000 Vacancies To Be Filled, Check Complete Details Here

SSC Recruitment 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice for all the applicants who are looking for government jobs on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. As per the notice, the commission would fill 70000 additional vacancies by conducting the various exam. The notifications related to the exam will be uploaded in due course.

SSC Notice reads, “The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite the recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates".

Other than this, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on Sunday, made an announcement on its official ‘Twitter’ Handle. It said, "The recruitment of 42,000 posts will be completed before December 2022. It added SSC has also planned that 67 thousand 768 vacancies will be filled through the upcoming examination as soon as possible."

“More employment opportunities in Government of India as #SSC to soon complete process for issuance of appointment letters for 15,247 posts; letters to be issued by different departments in the next couple of months. Furthermore, 42,000 appointments to be completed before December 2022.

#SSC has drawn up plans to further fill up 67,768 vacancies for its forthcoming examinations immediately”

The candidates should keep an eye on the official website of the commission for the exam notifications.

