SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Direct Download Link For Tier 1 Result PDF at www.ssc.nic.in, Release Date

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier 1 Exam from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 and after the exam, they will release the SSC CHSL Result 2023 on their official website- www.ssc.nic.in soon.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier 1 Exam from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 for around 1600 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretarial Assistant, and Data Entry Operator. After the successful completion of exams, SSC will release the result on its official website. In this article, we provide you the direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 here.

SSC CHSL Exam 2023 : Overview

SSC CHSL Exam 2023: Overview Exam Name Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Educational Qualification 12th Total Vacancies Around 1600 Age Limit 18-27 Years Post Lower Divisional Clerk

Junior Secretarial Assistant

Data Entry Operator Selection Process Tier-I: CBT

Tier-II: CBT Exam Date Tier-I: 2nd August 2023 to 22th August 2023

Tier-II: To be notified later Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

How To Check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 ?

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023 will be released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The candidates who are appearing in the online exam conducted from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 can check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023 on its official website - www.ssc.nic.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search “Result” section on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023’

Step 4: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Search your Name/Roll Number/Registration Number

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.