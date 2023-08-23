SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Direct Download Link For Tier 1 Result PDF at www.ssc.nic.in, Release Date

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 is expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website shortly. SSC is organizing the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023. The candidates can check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 here.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier 1 Exam from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 for around 1600 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretarial Assistant, and Data Entry Operator. After the successful completion of exams, SSC will release the result on its official website. In this article, we provide you the direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 here.
SSC CHSL Exam 2023: Overview
Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 for around 1600 posts. Through SSC CHSL Exam SSC fills the vacancies in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. Here is an overview of the SSC CHSL Exam 2023.
|
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)
|
Recruitment Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Educational Qualification
|
12th
|
Total Vacancies
|
Around 1600
|
Age Limit
|
18-27 Years
|
Post
|
|
Selection Process
|
|
Exam Date
|
|
Official Website
|
www.ssc.nic.in
How To Check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023?
SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023 will be released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The candidates who are appearing in the online exam conducted from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 can check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023 on its official website - www.ssc.nic.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Search “Result” section on the home page and click on it.
Step 3: Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023’
Step 4: Result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Search your Name/Roll Number/Registration Number
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.