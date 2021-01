SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Check Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Tier 2 Application Status for NER Region @sscner.org.in

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link of application status of Tier 2 (Descriptive Type Test) of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019-20 on SSC NER website i.e. sscner.org.in. Also, the exam date, place and time link has been released on SSC SR. All candidates who are qualified in SSC CHSL Tier 1 can check CHSL Tier 2 Application Status on regional websites of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Application Status of NER Region

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date, Time and Venue Link for SR Region

SSC CHSL Tier 2 is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2021 (Sunday) across the country. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card, once released.

Region-wise SSC Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link

Name of the Region SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Region-wise SSC Websites SSC North Region SSC North Region CHSL Tire 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC Central Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region CHSL Tire 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC Western Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be questions on:

Topics Word Limit Total Marks Time Essay Writing 200 - 250 Approx 100 1 hour Letter/Application Writing 150-200 Approx

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II are 33%.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result is expected to be released in the month of March 2021. Candiates who would qualified in the Tier will be called for SSC Tier 3 which is a skill tesr

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam was held from 17 to 19 March 2020 and from 12 October to 26 October 2020. The resut for the same was declared on 15 February 2021. As per the result, 44856 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CHSL Paper 2.