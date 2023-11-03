SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off 2023: Tier 2 Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut off marks are the minimum scores that candidates must achieve to be eligible for the document verification process. Candidates who appeared for the exam and are eagerly awaiting for the Tier 2 result can check the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off marks here.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 marks serve as the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to qualify for the subsequent stage of the examination. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam on November 2 in an online mode. Next, the commission will release the provisional answer key, followed by the results. Along with the result PDF, the commission will also announce the category-wise SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off marks.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 cut off is determined based on various factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the number of vacancies announced, and the difficulty level of the exam. The commission will release the SSC CHSL Cut Off for Tier 2 in December 2023, tentatively. In the meantime, you can check out the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Expected cut off 2023 below.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam on November 02 for 19556 candidates. The cut off for the same is expected to be released in the month of December 2023. Only those candidates who score equal to or above the minimum qualifying marks will be called for document scrutiny. You can bookmark this page as here we will update all the latest updates on SSC CHSL Cut off 2023.

What is SSC CHSL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2023?

The exam conducting authority calculates the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut off based on the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam along with the number of vacancies announced and the difficulty level of the exam. Until the official cut off is released, you can refer to the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off for all categories. The official cut off might differ from the expected cut off marks.

Category SSC CHSL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off UR 320-330 OBC 290-300 EWS 280-290 SC 250-260 ST 220-230

How to Download SSC CHSL Cutoff Marks?

Mentioned below are some of the simple steps to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut off.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC CHSL Tier 2 result and cut off marks’ link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 4: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut off marks will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Exam 2023 Overview

SSC CHSL is a national-level exam which is conducted to recruit Higher Secondary qualified students for various departments and offices of the Indian government. Check out all the key details for SSC CHSL 2023 exam in the table below.