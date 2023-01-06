SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download Link Here

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission uploaded the final answer key for SI Posts on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the download link from below.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the final answer key of the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) Exam 2022 in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system. The candidates can download SSC CPO 2022 Answer Key from the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have attended the SSC CPO Exam 2022 can download SSC CPO 2022 Final Answer Key. SSC CPO Final Answer Key Link is also given below.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the website ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022’

Step 3: Now, Download SSC CPO Answer Key PDF 2022

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and click on ‘Final Answer Keys: Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022- Click Here’

Step 5: Login into your account

Step 6: Download SSC SI Final Answer Key 2022

Step 7: Candidates can take a print out of their respective Question Paper along with the Final Answer Keys

The commission conducted the online exam from 09 November to 11 November 2022 and the answer key was published on 16 November 2022. SSC CPO Result was announced on 27 November 2022. Based on the SSC CPO Result 2022, a total of 68,364 candidates selected for Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Among the total selected candidates,63, 945 are male and 4,419 are female candidates.