SSC CPO Result 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Paper 1 Cutoff Marks, Merit List Here

SSC CPO Result 2023 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in on 25 October. Candidates can check the Direct Link to download SSC CPO Paper Selection List PDF, Cutoff Marks, Scorecard and Other Details Here.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the merit list of the candidates who cleared the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. A total of 31422 candidates qualified for the exam of which 28633 are Male and 2607 are Female. Other than this, 182 male candidates qualified under the department of Delhi Police. Those who participated in the exam can download the merit list, and check the cutoff marks of the exam.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Merit List Download

The details of the shortlisted candidates are available in a PDF. The PDF consists of the roll number and name of the candidates. The candidates can check the details of the all the candidates through the PDF links given below:

SSC CPO Paper 1 Male Result Download Here SSC CPO Paper 1 Female Result Download Here SSC CPO Paper 1 Delhi Police Result Download Here

SSC CPO Cutoff Marks

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of the exam for Females, Males and for candidates in Delhi Police.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Female Cutoff

Category Cutoff Marks General 143.83082 EWS 138.99649 OBC 137.19433 SC 115.22565 ST 109.98635

SSC CPO Paper 1 Male Cutoff

Category Cutoff Marks General 138.99649 EWS 133.92148 OBC 131.90742 SC 110.85759 ST 109.53493

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission Name of Post SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF and Inspector posts Total Vacancies 1876 SSC CPO Exam Date 2023 03rd to 05th October 2023 SSC CPO Tier 1 result date 25 October 2023 Selection Process Paper-1 PET, PST and Medical Test Paper-2 DV & DME/ RME Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO PET PST Details

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PET/ PST which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PET/ PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST.

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination (Para-12.3). Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form. Such Candidates will have to substantiate their claim at the time of Document Verification (DV).

SSC CPO Marks 2023

The candidates can download the scorecard from the official website, once released. The scorecard will released in days after the result. The final answer key will be released along with result. The representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary.

SSC CPO Merit List: How to Download ?

The candidates can step-by-step process to download below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link given under 'Result' section

Step 3: Check the details of the candidates such as roll number and names

Step 4: Take the printout of the result