SSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 272 SSA, UDC Departmental Vacancies Apply Online

SSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 272 SSA, UDC Departmental Vacancies of 2020, 2021, and 2022 on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for SSC Recruitment 2023

SSC SSA UDC Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for 272 Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)/Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022 vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above post started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 7. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written test, group discussion and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

SSC SSA, UDC Recruitment 2023

SSC departmental exam notification for the recruitment of 272 SSA, UDC has been released. The application process for the post started on October 18. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

SSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Staff Selection Commission Posts Name SSA, UDC Total Vacancies 20 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 18, 2023 Application Start Date October 24, 2023 Application End Date November 13, 2023 Selection process Written Test Department Verification

SSC SSA, UDC Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 272 Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of SSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

SSA, UDC Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For SSC SSA, UDC?

Candidates can fill out the SSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts will be activated. The application should be done in two process i.e. online application and documents forwarded by the department

After completion of the online application form, the printed copy of the same accompanied with necessary documents, complete in all respects, should be duly forwarded by their respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authority to

The Regional Director,

Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O.

Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003” so as to reach by 22.11.2023

(1800 hrs).

Vacancies For SSC SSA, UDC

A total of 272 Vacancies were announced by SSC for SSA, UDC. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Year Number of Posts 2020 38 2021 153 2022 81 Total Vacancies 272

What is the SSC SSA, UDC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for SSC departmental recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the SSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate on the crucial date, rendered not less than five years of approved and continuous service in the Lower Division Grade of the service.

Candidates are requested to check the official notification for eligibility criteria of the post they are applying for.

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be more than 50 years of age on the crucial date: Provided that the Upper age limit may be relaxed in respect of such categories of persons as may be notified from time to time on this behalf by the Central Government, to the extent and subject to the conditions notified in respect of each category.

SSC SSA, UDC Selection Process

The SSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Department Verification

SSC SSA, UDC Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates for SSC Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) posts will be on Grade Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 – Rs. 81100)