SSC Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check SSC Exam Dates and Schedule

SSC Calendar 2023-24: The SSC Exam Dates 2023 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination authority has released the SSC Exam Calendar for all the SSC Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24.

According to the SSC Exam Calendar notification, SSC will conduct 19 recruitment examinations in 2023-24. All the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 1 crore candidates appear in various exams of SSC.

Among all the exams conducted by SSC Exams, the most popular are the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)Level Examination (SSC CHSL), Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (SSC JE), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS).

As per the SSC exam calendar 2023-24, the commission has announced the notification dates for posts - CHSl, CGL MTS, JE, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, MTS, JHT, Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, and Constable Executive

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the SSC exam date, application form start, and last date in the SSC exam calendar 2023-24. The tentative SSC exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates also download SSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below.

Download SSC Exam Calendar PDF - Click Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24

Name of Examination Commonly Known As Tier/Phase Notification date Application last date Exam date Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 SSC GD Constable CBE October 27, 2022 (Thursday) November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) January/February 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE)* December 6, 2022 (Tuesday) January 5, 2023 (Thursday) Mar/2023 Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022 SSC MTS Tier-I (CBE)* January 17, 2023 (Tuesday) February 17, 2023 (Friday) April 2023 Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 SSC Selection Post Paper-I (CBE)* February 23, 2023 (Friday) March 17, 2023 (Friday) May-June, 2023 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE)* April 1, 2023 (Saturday) May 01,2023 (Monday) June-July, 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE)* May 9, 2023 (Tuesday) June 08, 2023 (Thursday) July-August, 2023 Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023 SSC MTS Tier-I (CBE)* June 14, 2023 (Wednesday) July 14, 2023 (Friday) August-September, 2023 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 SSC SI Tier-I (CBE)* July 20, 2023 (Thursday) August 23,2023 (Sunday) Oct/2023 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 SSC JE Paper-I (CBE)* July 26, 2023 (Wednesday) August 16,2023 (Wednesday) Oct/2023 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 SSC Stenographer CBE* August 02,2023 (Wednesday) August 23,2023 (Wednesday) October-November, 2023 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 SSC JHT Paper-I (CBE)* August 22,2023 (Tuesday) September 12,2023 (Tuesday) October-November, 2023 Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2014- 2017 SSC Central Secretariat Assistants Paper-I (CBE)* September 01,2023 (Friday) September 22,2023 (Friday) December 2023 - January 2024 SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2019 SSC SSC/UDC Departmentla Exam Paper-I (CBE)* September 8,2023 (Friday) September 19,2023 (Friday) December 2023 - January 2024 Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019 SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam Paper-I (CBE)* September 15,2023 (Friday) October 9,2023 (Monday) January - February, 2024 JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020 SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam Paper-I (CBE)* September 22, 2023 (Friday) October 13,2023 (Friday) January - February, 2024 Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2022 SSC Central Secretariat Assistants Paper-I (CBE)* September 29,2023 (Friday) October 20,2023 (Friday) January - February, 2024 JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022 SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam Paper-I (CBE)* October 6,2023 (Friday) October 27,2023 (Friday) February - March, 2024 SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022 SSC SSA/UDC Departmental Exam Paper-I (CBE)* October 13,2023 (Friday) November 02,2023 (Thursday) February - March, 2024 Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022 SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam Paper-I (CBE)* October 20,2023 (Friday) November 09,2023 (Thursday) February - March, 2024

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was constituted on September 26, 1977, to recruit Class III (now Group ’C’) non-technical posts in the various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and their Subordinate Offices. The functions of the SSC have been changed from time to time. From May 1999, the Commission was entrusted to recruit to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts in various pay scales, the maximum of which was less than Rs. 9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600). Recruitment for these Group B posts was earlier conducted by the UPSC. From November 2003 the Central Government further authorized the Commission to make recruitment up to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts carrying a scale of pay of Rs.9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600).

SSC has its headquarters located in New Delhi. At present, it has seven Regional offices at Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and New Delhi. It also has two Sub- Regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh.