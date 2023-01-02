SSC Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check SSC Exam Dates and Schedule

SSC Calendar 2023-24 has been released for SSC Exams. Check here SSC exam dates for SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable, JHT, Stenographer, SI. Download SSC exam calendar 2023-24.

SSC Calendar 2023-24: The SSC Exam Dates 2023 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination authority has released the SSC Exam Calendar for all the SSC Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24. 

According to the SSC Exam Calendar notification, SSC will conduct 19 recruitment examinations in 2023-24. All the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 1 crore candidates appear in various exams of SSC. 

Among all the exams conducted by SSC Exams, the most popular are the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)Level Examination (SSC CHSL), Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (SSC JE), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS). 

As per the SSC exam calendar 2023-24, the commission has announced the notification dates for posts - CHSl, CGL MTS, JE, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, MTS, JHT, Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, and Constable Executive

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the SSC exam date, application form start, and last date in the SSC exam calendar 2023-24. The tentative SSC exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates also download SSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below. 

Download SSC Exam Calendar PDF - Click Here 

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24

Name of Examination

Commonly Known As

Tier/Phase

Notification date

Application last date

Exam date

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022

SSC GD Constable

CBE

October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

November 30, 2022 (Wednesday)

January/February 2023

Combined Higher

Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022

SSC CHSL

Tier-I (CBE)*

December 6, 2022 (Tuesday)

January 5, 2023 (Thursday)

Mar/2023

Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022

SSC MTS

Tier-I (CBE)*

January 17, 2023 (Tuesday)

February 17, 2023 (Friday)

April 2023

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023

SSC Selection Post

Paper-I (CBE)*

February 23, 2023 (Friday)

March 17, 2023 (Friday)

May-June, 2023

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023

SSC CGL

Tier-I (CBE)*

April 1, 2023 (Saturday)

May 01,2023 (Monday)

June-July, 2023

Combined Higher

Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023

SSC CHSL

Tier-I (CBE)*

May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)

June 08, 2023 (Thursday)

July-August, 2023

Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023

SSC MTS

Tier-I (CBE)*

June 14, 2023 (Wednesday)

July 14, 2023 (Friday)

August-September, 2023

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023

SSC SI

Tier-I (CBE)*

July 20, 2023 (Thursday)

August 23,2023 (Sunday)

Oct/2023

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023

SSC JE

Paper-I (CBE)*

July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

August 16,2023 (Wednesday)

Oct/2023

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023

SSC Stenographer

CBE*

August 02,2023 (Wednesday)

August 23,2023 (Wednesday)

October-November, 2023

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023

SSC JHT

Paper-I (CBE)*

August 22,2023 (Tuesday)

September 12,2023 (Tuesday)

October-November, 2023

Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2014-

2017

SSC Central Secretariat Assistants

Paper-I (CBE)*

September 01,2023 (Friday)

September 22,2023 (Friday)

December 2023 -

January 2024

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2019

SSC SSC/UDC Departmentla Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

September 8,2023 (Friday)

September 19,2023 (Friday)

December 2023 -

January 2024

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019

SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

September 15,2023 (Friday)

October 9,2023 (Monday)

January - February, 2024

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020

SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

September 22, 2023 (Friday)

October 13,2023 (Friday)

January - February, 2024

Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2022

SSC Central Secretariat Assistants

Paper-I (CBE)*

September 29,2023 (Friday)

October 20,2023 (Friday)

January - February, 2024

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022

SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

October 6,2023 (Friday)

October 27,2023 (Friday)

February - March, 2024

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022

SSC SSA/UDC Departmental Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

October 13,2023 (Friday)

November 02,2023 (Thursday)

February - March, 2024

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022

SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam

Paper-I (CBE)*

October 20,2023 (Friday)

November 09,2023 (Thursday)

February - March, 2024

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.  

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was constituted on September 26, 1977, to recruit Class III (now Group ’C’) non-technical posts in the various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and their Subordinate Offices. The functions of the SSC have been changed from time to time. From May 1999, the Commission was entrusted to recruit to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts in various pay scales, the maximum of which was less than Rs. 9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600). Recruitment for these Group B posts was earlier conducted by the UPSC. From November 2003 the Central Government further authorized the Commission to make recruitment up to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts carrying a scale of pay of Rs.9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600).

SSC has its headquarters located in New Delhi. At present, it has seven Regional offices at Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and New Delhi. It also has two Sub- Regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh.

FAQ

Q1. Where to download the SSC calendar 2023-24?

SSC exam calendar 2023-24 has been released by SSC. Candidates can download SSC Exam Calendar PDF 2023-24 from this page. The SSC Exam Calendar PDF can be also downloaded from https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Tentative_Calendar_30122022.pdf

Q2. Has SSC released the SSC calendar 2023-24?

Yes, SSC has released a new exam calendar for 2023-24 on December 30, 2022.

Q3. Which SSC Exam is upcoming?

CHSl, CGL MTS, JE, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, MTS, JHT, Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, and Constable Executive are the upcoming exams of SSC in 2023-24.

Q4. How many SSC exams are there?

SSC generally conducts 18 exams every year. Among all the SSC exams 12 are recruitment and 6 are departmental exams.

Q5. Are the dates final as per the SSC Exam Calendar?

The dates as per the SSC Calendar 2023-24 are tentative. The exact dates will be announced by the Commission on the release of exam notifications.
