SSC Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check SSC Exam Dates and Schedule

SSC Calendar 2023-24: The SSC Exam Dates 2023 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination authority has released the SSC Exam Calendar for all the SSC Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24.
According to the SSC Exam Calendar notification, SSC will conduct 19 recruitment examinations in 2023-24. All the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 1 crore candidates appear in various exams of SSC.
Among all the exams conducted by SSC Exams, the most popular are the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)Level Examination (SSC CHSL), Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (SSC JE), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS).
As per the SSC exam calendar 2023-24, the commission has announced the notification dates for posts - CHSl, CGL MTS, JE, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, MTS, JHT, Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, and Constable Executive
SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates
Candidates can check below the SSC exam date, application form start, and last date in the SSC exam calendar 2023-24. The tentative SSC exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates also download SSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below.
Download SSC Exam Calendar PDF - Click Here
SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24
|
Name of Examination
|
Commonly Known As
|
Tier/Phase
|
Notification date
|
Application last date
|
Exam date
|
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
|
SSC GD Constable
|
CBE
|
October 27, 2022 (Thursday)
|
November 30, 2022 (Wednesday)
|
January/February 2023
|
Combined Higher
Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022
|
SSC CHSL
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
December 6, 2022 (Tuesday)
|
January 5, 2023 (Thursday)
|
Mar/2023
|
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022
|
SSC MTS
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
January 17, 2023 (Tuesday)
|
February 17, 2023 (Friday)
|
April 2023
|
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023
|
SSC Selection Post
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
February 23, 2023 (Friday)
|
March 17, 2023 (Friday)
|
May-June, 2023
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023
|
SSC CGL
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
April 1, 2023 (Saturday)
|
May 01,2023 (Monday)
|
June-July, 2023
|
Combined Higher
Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023
|
SSC CHSL
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)
|
June 08, 2023 (Thursday)
|
July-August, 2023
|
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023
|
SSC MTS
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
June 14, 2023 (Wednesday)
|
July 14, 2023 (Friday)
|
August-September, 2023
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023
|
SSC SI
|
Tier-I (CBE)*
|
July 20, 2023 (Thursday)
|
August 23,2023 (Sunday)
|
Oct/2023
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023
|
SSC JE
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)
|
August 16,2023 (Wednesday)
|
Oct/2023
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023
|
SSC Stenographer
|
CBE*
|
August 02,2023 (Wednesday)
|
August 23,2023 (Wednesday)
|
October-November, 2023
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023
|
SSC JHT
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
August 22,2023 (Tuesday)
|
September 12,2023 (Tuesday)
|
October-November, 2023
|
Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2014-
2017
|
SSC Central Secretariat Assistants
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
September 01,2023 (Friday)
|
September 22,2023 (Friday)
|
December 2023 -
January 2024
|
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2019
|
SSC SSC/UDC Departmentla Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
September 8,2023 (Friday)
|
September 19,2023 (Friday)
|
December 2023 -
January 2024
|
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019
|
SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
September 15,2023 (Friday)
|
October 9,2023 (Monday)
|
January - February, 2024
|
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020
|
SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
September 22, 2023 (Friday)
|
October 13,2023 (Friday)
|
January - February, 2024
|
Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018-2022
|
SSC Central Secretariat Assistants
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
September 29,2023 (Friday)
|
October 20,2023 (Friday)
|
January - February, 2024
|
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022
|
SSC JSA/LDC Grade Departmental Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
October 6,2023 (Friday)
|
October 27,2023 (Friday)
|
February - March, 2024
|
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022
|
SSC SSA/UDC Departmental Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
October 13,2023 (Friday)
|
November 02,2023 (Thursday)
|
February - March, 2024
|
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022
|
SSC Grade 'C' Stenographer Departmental Exam
|
Paper-I (CBE)*
|
October 20,2023 (Friday)
|
November 09,2023 (Thursday)
|
February - March, 2024
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was constituted on September 26, 1977, to recruit Class III (now Group ’C’) non-technical posts in the various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and their Subordinate Offices. The functions of the SSC have been changed from time to time. From May 1999, the Commission was entrusted to recruit to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts in various pay scales, the maximum of which was less than Rs. 9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600). Recruitment for these Group B posts was earlier conducted by the UPSC. From November 2003 the Central Government further authorized the Commission to make recruitment up to all Group ’B' (Non-Gazetted) posts carrying a scale of pay of Rs.9300-34800 (Grade Pay Rs. 4,600).
SSC has its headquarters located in New Delhi. At present, it has seven Regional offices at Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and New Delhi. It also has two Sub- Regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh.