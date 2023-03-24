SSC GD Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut Off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the official SSC GD Cut-Off PDF along with SSC GC Result. The SSC releases category-wise SSC GD cut-offs for all states which determine the minimum marks one has to secure to crack the GD Constable exam.

SSC GD Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to declare the SSC GD Result 2023 along with the SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website. The Commission recently held the SSC GD (General Duty) Constable exam 2022 from 10th January to 14th February 2023. The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 has been released on 18th February 2023. Now, the Commission is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks along with the SSC GD Constable Result in the last week of March 2023 with the names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET and PST.

As per the latest update, the SSC GD Vacancy 2023 has been revised to 50,187 vacancies from the earlier 45,284 vacancies. As per the revised vacancy, the SSC GD Constable vacancy for male Constable post is 44,439 whereas for the female Constable post is 5,573.

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). The SSC GD Selection Process comprises Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who will score more than or equivalent to the prescribed GD cut-off marks will only be shortlisted for further rounds.

In this article, we have shared detailed insights into the SSC GD Cut Off including expected cut-off marks, previous year cut-off, steps to download cut-off.

SSC GD Expected Cut Off 2023

As per the feedback of candidates and exam analysis, the difficulty level of the SSC GD Written Exam 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Thus, the SSC GD Constable 2023 exam cut off marks are expected to be between +/- 5% to 10% of the last year's cut-off marks. We have shared below the expected SSC GD Constable category-wise cut-off marks for the ease of the aspirants.

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 76-79 66-70 OBC 73-75 63-66 SC 66-71 60-64 ST 61-66 56-59 EWS 71-74 65-69 Ex-Servicemen 51-54 44-47

How to Check SSC GD Cutoff 2023?

Follow the steps shared below to check the SC GD Constable cutoff 2023 without any hassles.

Go to the official SSC website

On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Select Constable (GD) tab and click on the SSC GD cutoff PDF download link

The category-wise cut-off PDF will appear on the screen.

Save or download the cut-off marks for future use.

Factors Deciding SSC GD Cutoff 2023

There are various factors considered responsible for determining SSC GD Constable cutoff marks of all the selection stages. The list of the important factors is discussed below:

Number of Applicants.

Total Number of Vacancies.

Difficulty Level of the exam.

Details Mentioned in SSC GD Cutoff 2023

The details printed in the SSC GD Constable cutoff marks are shared below:

Number of candidates available

Date of birth of candidates

Area Category

Total cutoff marks

Part-wise cutoff marks

SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff

Candidates should go through the SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff to get an insight into the competition level and previous trends over years and anticipate the expected cut-off marks for the recruitment. Check the category-wise previous year cut-off marks of the SSC GD constable post below:

SSC GD 2021-22 Cutoff

The commission released the SSC GD cutoff 2021-22 along with the final result on the official website. The SSC GD 2021-22 exam was held in November-December 2022 in online mode. A total of 25,271 vacancies were released for SSC GD Constable 2021-22. Out of these, a total of 22,679 candidates were selected in the final result.

Download SSC GD 2021 (Final) Result Here

SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021

The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for male and female candidates is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)

Category Cutoff Mark Candidates Available UR 73.61606 105 OBC 71.24144 55 EWS 69.59894 20 SC 65.87789 35 ST 62.94313 15

SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)

Category Cutoff Mark Candidates Available UR 80.55131 420 OBC 79.34061 245 EWS 78.16767 95 SC 73.41016 140 ST 72.50559 70 ESM 48.74682 120

SSC GD Written Exam Cutoff 2021

The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 written exam for male and female candidates is discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)

Category Cutoff Mark Candidates Available UR 79.61447 1260 OBC 78.67987 735 EWS 76.66559 285 SC 72.57983 420 ST 71.47705 210 ESM 39.78192 360

SSC GD Written Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)

Category Cutoff Mark Candidates Available UR 72.34500 315 OBC 70.30982 165 EWS 67.76139 60 SC 64.45334 105 ST 61.72612 45

SSC GD Cutoff 2018 Female Candidates (for SSF only)

Category Marks Part-A Marks Part-B Marks Date of Birth UR 78.66274 22 12 08-04-1997 OBC 77.02308 21 22 02-04-2000 SC 70.18818 23 15 01-12-1995 ST 74.34293 19 9 05-03-2000

SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for SSF only)

Category Marks Part-A Marks Part-B Marks Date of Birth UR 89.07998 23 12 07-03-1999 OBC 88.97250 23 12 01-07-1995 SC 84.05651 21 18 15-08-1994 ST 81.19067 19 16 05-09-1996 ESM 36.06631 12 6 01-03-1983

SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for NIA only)

Category Marks Part-A Marks Part-B Marks Date of Birth UR 97.70121 24 24 27-09-1995 OBC 97.31669 22 15 16-02-1996 ST 93.54818 23 19 21-10-1996 ESM 80.38836 21 15 06-07-1979

SSC GD Constable 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Along with the SSC GD Constable Cut off marks, it is crucial for the candidates to obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the commission in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. As per the latest notification, candidates scoring the following minimum marks will be considered eligible to get shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET/ PST round.