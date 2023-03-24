JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC GD Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut Off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the official  SSC GD Cut-Off PDF along with SSC GC Result. The SSC releases category-wise SSC GD cut-offs for all states which determine the minimum marks one has to secure to crack the GD Constable exam. 

Get All Details About SSC GD Cut Off 2023 Here.

SSC GD Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to declare the SSC GD Result 2023 along with the SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website. The Commission recently held the SSC GD (General Duty) Constable exam 2022 from 10th January to 14th February 2023. The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 has been released on 18th February 2023. Now, the Commission is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks along with the  SSC GD Constable Result in the last week of March 2023 with the names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET and PST. 

As per the latest update, the SSC GD Vacancy 2023 has been revised to 50,187 vacancies from the earlier 45,284 vacancies. As per the revised vacancy, the SSC GD Constable vacancy for male Constable post is 44,439 whereas for the female Constable post is 5,573. 

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). The SSC GD Selection Process comprises Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who will score more than or equivalent to the prescribed GD cut-off marks will only be shortlisted for further rounds. 

In this article, we have shared detailed insights into the SSC GD Cut Off including expected cut-off marks, previous year cut-off, steps to download cut-off.

SSC GD Expected Cut Off 2023

As per the feedback of candidates and exam analysis, the difficulty level of the SSC GD Written Exam 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Thus, the SSC GD Constable 2023 exam cut off marks are expected to be between +/- 5% to 10% of the last year's cut-off marks. We have shared below the expected SSC GD Constable category-wise cut-off marks for the ease of the aspirants.

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

76-79

66-70

OBC

73-75

63-66

SC

66-71

60-64

ST

61-66

56-59

EWS

71-74

65-69

Ex-Servicemen

51-54

44-47

How to Check SSC GD Cutoff 2023?

Follow the steps shared below to check the SC GD Constable cutoff 2023 without any hassles.

  • Go to the official SSC website
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab.
  • Select Constable (GD) tab and click on the SSC GD cutoff PDF download link
  • The category-wise cut-off PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Save or download the cut-off marks for future use.

Factors Deciding SSC GD Cutoff 2023

There are various factors considered responsible for determining SSC GD Constable cutoff marks of all the selection stages. The list of the important factors is discussed below:

  • Number of Applicants.
  • Total Number of Vacancies.
  • Difficulty Level of the exam.

Details Mentioned in SSC GD Cutoff 2023

The details printed in the SSC GD Constable cutoff marks are shared below:

  • Number of candidates available
  • Date of birth of candidates
  • Area Category
  • Total cutoff marks
  • Part-wise cutoff marks

SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff

Candidates should go through the SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff to get an insight into the competition level and previous trends over years and anticipate the expected cut-off marks for the recruitment. Check the category-wise previous year cut-off marks of the SSC GD constable post below:

SSC GD 2021-22 Cutoff

The commission released the SSC GD cutoff 2021-22 along with the final result on the official website. The SSC GD 2021-22 exam was held in November-December 2022 in online mode. A total of 25,271 vacancies were released for SSC GD Constable 2021-22. Out of these, a total of 22,679 candidates were selected in the final result.

Download SSC GD 2021 (Final) Result Here

SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021

The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for male and female candidates is shared below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)

Category

Cutoff Mark

Candidates Available

UR

73.61606

105

OBC

71.24144

55

EWS

69.59894

20

SC

65.87789

35

ST

62.94313

15

SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)

Category

Cutoff Mark

Candidates Available

UR

80.55131

420

OBC

79.34061

245

EWS

78.16767

95

SC

73.41016

140

ST

72.50559

70

ESM

48.74682

120

SSC GD Written Exam Cutoff 2021

The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 written exam for male and female candidates is discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)

Category

Cutoff Mark

Candidates Available

UR

79.61447

1260

OBC

78.67987

735

EWS

76.66559

285

SC

72.57983

420

ST

71.47705

210

ESM

39.78192

360

SSC GD Written Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)

Category

Cutoff Mark

Candidates Available

UR

72.34500

315

OBC

70.30982

165

EWS

67.76139

60

SC

64.45334

105

ST

61.72612

45

SSC GD Cutoff 2018 Female Candidates (for SSF only)

Category

Marks

Part-A Marks

Part-B Marks

Date of Birth

UR 

78.66274

22

12

08-04-1997

OBC

77.02308

21

22

02-04-2000

SC

70.18818

23

15

01-12-1995

ST

74.34293

19

9

05-03-2000

SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for SSF only)

Category

Marks

Part-A Marks

Part-B Marks

Date of Birth

UR 

89.07998

23

12

07-03-1999

OBC

88.97250

23

12

01-07-1995

SC

84.05651

21

18

15-08-1994

ST

81.19067

19

16

05-09-1996

ESM

36.06631

12

6

01-03-1983

SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for NIA only)

Category

Marks

Part-A Marks

Part-B Marks

Date of Birth

UR 

97.70121

24

24

27-09-1995

OBC

97.31669

22

15

16-02-1996

ST

93.54818

23

19

21-10-1996

ESM

80.38836

21

15

06-07-1979

SSC GD Constable 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Along with the SSC GD Constable Cut off marks, it is crucial for the candidates to obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the commission in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. As per the latest notification, candidates scoring the following minimum marks will be considered eligible to get shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET/ PST round.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC

25%

Others

20%

FAQ

Q1. What is the cut-off for SSC GD 2023?

The SSC GD Cut off marks will vary as per the category. However, it is anticipated that the cut-off marks for General male candidates will be between 76 and 79 marks, and for General Female candidates it will be 66 and 70 marks.

Q2. How can I get selected for SSC GD?

The SSC GD selection process comprises stages like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Q3. What are the factors affecting SSC GD Cut Off Marks?

The factors affecting SSC GD Cut Off Marks include the total number of vacancies, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and the difficulty level of the examination.

Q4. Is there negative marking in the the SSC GD written exam?

The SSC GD Constable computer-based examination will consist of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for a total of 160 marks. Also, there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Q5. Is SSC GD exam difficult?

The questions asked in the SSC GD CBT exam are generally easy to moderate. However, candidates need to qualify in other recruitment rounds as well along with the written exam.

