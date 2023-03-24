SSC GD Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut Off Marks

SSC GD Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to declare the SSC GD Result 2023 along with the SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website. The Commission recently held the SSC GD (General Duty) Constable exam 2022 from 10th January to 14th February 2023. The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 has been released on 18th February 2023. Now, the Commission is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks along with the SSC GD Constable Result in the last week of March 2023 with the names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET and PST.
As per the latest update, the SSC GD Vacancy 2023 has been revised to 50,187 vacancies from the earlier 45,284 vacancies. As per the revised vacancy, the SSC GD Constable vacancy for male Constable post is 44,439 whereas for the female Constable post is 5,573.
Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). The SSC GD Selection Process comprises Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who will score more than or equivalent to the prescribed GD cut-off marks will only be shortlisted for further rounds.
In this article, we have shared detailed insights into the SSC GD Cut Off including expected cut-off marks, previous year cut-off, steps to download cut-off.
SSC GD Expected Cut Off 2023
As per the feedback of candidates and exam analysis, the difficulty level of the SSC GD Written Exam 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Thus, the SSC GD Constable 2023 exam cut off marks are expected to be between +/- 5% to 10% of the last year's cut-off marks. We have shared below the expected SSC GD Constable category-wise cut-off marks for the ease of the aspirants.
|
Categories
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
General
|
76-79
|
66-70
|
OBC
|
73-75
|
63-66
|
SC
|
66-71
|
60-64
|
ST
|
61-66
|
56-59
|
EWS
|
71-74
|
65-69
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
51-54
|
44-47
How to Check SSC GD Cutoff 2023?
Follow the steps shared below to check the SC GD Constable cutoff 2023 without any hassles.
- Go to the official SSC website
- On the homepage, click on the result tab.
- Select Constable (GD) tab and click on the SSC GD cutoff PDF download link
- The category-wise cut-off PDF will appear on the screen.
- Save or download the cut-off marks for future use.
Factors Deciding SSC GD Cutoff 2023
There are various factors considered responsible for determining SSC GD Constable cutoff marks of all the selection stages. The list of the important factors is discussed below:
- Number of Applicants.
- Total Number of Vacancies.
- Difficulty Level of the exam.
Details Mentioned in SSC GD Cutoff 2023
The details printed in the SSC GD Constable cutoff marks are shared below:
- Number of candidates available
- Date of birth of candidates
- Area Category
- Total cutoff marks
- Part-wise cutoff marks
SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff
Candidates should go through the SSC GD Previous Year's Cutoff to get an insight into the competition level and previous trends over years and anticipate the expected cut-off marks for the recruitment. Check the category-wise previous year cut-off marks of the SSC GD constable post below:
SSC GD 2021-22 Cutoff
The commission released the SSC GD cutoff 2021-22 along with the final result on the official website. The SSC GD 2021-22 exam was held in November-December 2022 in online mode. A total of 25,271 vacancies were released for SSC GD Constable 2021-22. Out of these, a total of 22,679 candidates were selected in the final result.
Download SSC GD 2021 (Final) Result Here
SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021
The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for male and female candidates is shared below for the reference of the candidates.
SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)
|
Category
|
Cutoff Mark
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
73.61606
|
105
|
OBC
|
71.24144
|
55
|
EWS
|
69.59894
|
20
|
SC
|
65.87789
|
35
|
ST
|
62.94313
|
15
SSC GD PST/PET Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)
|
Category
|
Cutoff Mark
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
80.55131
|
420
|
OBC
|
79.34061
|
245
|
EWS
|
78.16767
|
95
|
SC
|
73.41016
|
140
|
ST
|
72.50559
|
70
|
ESM
|
48.74682
|
120
SSC GD Written Exam Cutoff 2021
The SSC GD Cutoff 2021 written exam for male and female candidates is discussed below for the reference of the candidates.
SSC GD Cutoff 2021 for Male Candidates (SSF)
|
Category
|
Cutoff Mark
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
79.61447
|
1260
|
OBC
|
78.67987
|
735
|
EWS
|
76.66559
|
285
|
SC
|
72.57983
|
420
|
ST
|
71.47705
|
210
|
ESM
|
39.78192
|
360
SSC GD Written Cutoff 2021 for Female Candidates (SSF)
|
Category
|
Cutoff Mark
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
72.34500
|
315
|
OBC
|
70.30982
|
165
|
EWS
|
67.76139
|
60
|
SC
|
64.45334
|
105
|
ST
|
61.72612
|
45
SSC GD Cutoff 2018 Female Candidates (for SSF only)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part-A Marks
|
Part-B Marks
|
Date of Birth
|
UR
|
78.66274
|
22
|
12
|
08-04-1997
|
OBC
|
77.02308
|
21
|
22
|
02-04-2000
|
SC
|
70.18818
|
23
|
15
|
01-12-1995
|
ST
|
74.34293
|
19
|
9
|
05-03-2000
SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for SSF only)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part-A Marks
|
Part-B Marks
|
Date of Birth
|
UR
|
89.07998
|
23
|
12
|
07-03-1999
|
OBC
|
88.97250
|
23
|
12
|
01-07-1995
|
SC
|
84.05651
|
21
|
18
|
15-08-1994
|
ST
|
81.19067
|
19
|
16
|
05-09-1996
|
ESM
|
36.06631
|
12
|
6
|
01-03-1983
SSC GD 2018 for Male Candidates (for NIA only)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part-A Marks
|
Part-B Marks
|
Date of Birth
|
UR
|
97.70121
|
24
|
24
|
27-09-1995
|
OBC
|
97.31669
|
22
|
15
|
16-02-1996
|
ST
|
93.54818
|
23
|
19
|
21-10-1996
|
ESM
|
80.38836
|
21
|
15
|
06-07-1979
SSC GD Constable 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Along with the SSC GD Constable Cut off marks, it is crucial for the candidates to obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the commission in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. As per the latest notification, candidates scoring the following minimum marks will be considered eligible to get shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET/ PST round.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC
|
25%
|
Others
|
20%