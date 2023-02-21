SSC JE Admit Card 2022-23 OUT: Direct Link to Download Paper 2 Call Letter, Check Exam Date

Check here SSC JE Admit Card 2023 . Check details here like how to view and download pdf of the Paper 2 Admit Card.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 - 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card of SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for post of Junior Engineer in Central Region and North Western Region Chandigarh. Candidates who are to appear for the SSC JE 2022 Paper 2 Exam on 26 February 2023 can check and download their Admit Cards from the official regional websites of SSC.

Candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card 2022 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official regional websites of SSC for Central Region at- https://www.ssc-cr.org/je_civil_elect_mech_2022_paper_2_2250.php?proceed=yes

And for North Western Region at- https://www.sscnwr.org/je_civil_elect_mech_2022_paper_2_1131.php

Step 2: Go to the Admit Cards section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled -’ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2022 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 26/02/2023

Step 4: Enter details like Registration ID/Roll No. and Date of Birth and click submit.

Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your Admit Card via name and roll no.

Candidates can also download the SSC JE Admit Card 2022 from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2022-23 for Central Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2022-23 For North Western Region Chandigarh

SSC JE 2023 Exam Date

The exam date for SSC JE 2022-23 Junior Engineer Exam Paper 2 is 26 February 2023.

The SSC JE Paper 1 exam was conducted from 14 to 16 November 2022 and Result was Declared on 18 January 2023. SSC JE Recruitment 2022 is being done for hiring 810 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies of Junior Engineers in various government departments like Central Water Commission, BRO, CPWD etc.