SSC JE Marks 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in, Follow these Steps to Check Your JE Exam 2018 Paper 1 Score

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already declared the Result of SSC JE (Junior Engineer) Paper I exam 2019, and now candidates can also check their Marks from the Official Website of SSC.

In order to check the Marks, candidates need to fill his/, her Registration No. and Registered Password on the given box and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.

SSC JE Result Link is available on this page. Candidates who have appeared in SSC JE Exam 2018 can check the list of selected candidates in Civil and Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering through the link. A total of 10,600 candidates are shortlisted in SSC JE Paper 1 Exam. Out of total, 8681 are in Civil Engineering and 1919 in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

SSC has also uploaded the Final Answer Key along with the Question Paper(s). Candidates can download SSC JE Final Answer Key by providing their User ID and Password given on their Admit Card/ Admission Certificate. SSC Junior Engineer Final Answer Key is available the SSC for a period of only one month i.e. from 12 December 2019 to 11 January 2020.

For Civil Engineering, SSC JE General Cut-off is 127.40 and for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering the cut-off is 152.16. SSC JE Civil cut-off for OBC, SC, and ST is 122.91, 107.61 and 107.01 respectively. SSC JE EM Cut-off marks are 149.30 for OBC, 133.39 for SC and 125.49 for ST.

SSC JE Selected candidates in Paper 1 will now have to appear for SSC JE Paper 2. SSC JE Descriptive Type Paper 2 will be conducted on 29 December 2019 (Sunday). SSC will soon upload the status of city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

SSC JE Exam was held on 23 September to 27 September 2019 at different centres across the country for the recruitment of Junior Engineer in Group- ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted).