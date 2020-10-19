SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: 887 Vacancies Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary, Download SSC JE Admit Card

SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative number of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019. A total of 887 vacancies are notified under SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20. The candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment can check the category-wise and post-wise vacancy details through the table below:

SSC JE 2020 Vacancy Details:

Name of Post and Department UR EWS OBC SC ST Junior Engineer(Electrical and Mechanical) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only 32 8 22 6 12 Junior Engineer(Civil) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only 171 41 112 31 62 Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - Central Water Commission 2 0 2 0 0 Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Water Commission 20 5 14 3 8 Junior Engineer(Electrical) -Central Public Works Department (CPWD) 23 5 14 3 7 Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Public Works Department(CPWD) 113 27 71 20 40 Junior Engineer(Electrical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) 1 0 1 0 1 Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) 1 1 2 1 0 Junior Engineer(Civil) - National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) 2 0 1 0 0 Total 365 87 241 64 130

SSC is going to conduct the online exam for JE Paper 1 from 27 October to 30 October 2020 at various centres across the state. The candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 through the link below:

SSC JE Admit Card Download Link

The candidates who would qualify in the Paper 1 will appear for Paper 2 which is a Descriptive Type Test.

The recruitment is being done for filling up the 800+ Junior Engineer Posts in the various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Selected candidates shall be paid 4200 GP.

SSC JE Vacancy PDF 2019-20

The commission has also released the recruitment notification for SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment. Candidates can apply for the posts on or before 20 October 2020. Check application link and other details through the link given below:

SSC JE 2020-21 Application