SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: 887 Vacancies Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary, Download SSC JE Admit Card

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative number of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019.

Oct 19, 2020 21:30 IST
SSC JE Vacancy 2019-20
SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative number of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019. A total of 887 vacancies are notified under SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20. The candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment can check the category-wise and post-wise vacancy details through the table below:

SSC JE 2020 Vacancy Details:

Name of Post and Department

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Junior Engineer(Electrical and Mechanical) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only

32

8

22

6

12

Junior Engineer(Civil) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only

171

41

112

31

62

Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - Central Water Commission

2

0

2

0

0

Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Water Commission

20

5

14

3

8

Junior Engineer(Electrical) -Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

23

5

14

3

7

Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Public Works Department(CPWD)

113

27

71

20

40

Junior Engineer(Electrical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)

1

0

1

0

1

Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)

1

1

2

1

0

Junior Engineer(Civil) - National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)

2

0

1

0

0

Total

365

87

241

64

130

 

SSC is going to conduct the online exam for JE Paper 1 from 27 October to 30 October 2020 at various centres across the state. The candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 through the link below:

SSC JE Admit Card Download Link

The candidates who would qualify in the Paper 1 will appear for Paper 2 which is a Descriptive Type Test.

The recruitment is being done for filling up the 800+ Junior Engineer Posts in the various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Selected candidates shall be paid 4200 GP.

SSC JE Vacancy PDF 2019-20

The commission has also released the recruitment notification for SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment. Candidates can apply for the posts on or before 20 October 2020. Check application link and other details through the link given below:

SSC JE 2020-21 Application

FAQ

How many vacancies are OBC Category under SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20 ?

241 Vacancies

When is SC JE Exam 2019-20 ?

27 October to 30 October 2020

How many vacancies are available for UR Category under SSC JE 2019-20 ?

365

How many vacancies are available for SSC Recruitment 2019-20 ?

A total of 887 vacancies are available.
