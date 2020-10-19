SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: 887 Vacancies Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary, Download SSC JE Admit Card

SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative number of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019. A total of 887 vacancies are notified under SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20. The candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment can check the category-wise and post-wise vacancy details through the table below:
SSC JE 2020 Vacancy Details:
|
Name of Post and Department
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Junior Engineer(Electrical and Mechanical) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only
|
32
|
8
|
22
|
6
|
12
|
Junior Engineer(Civil) - Border Road Organization Only Male candidates only
|
171
|
41
|
112
|
31
|
62
|
Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - Central Water Commission
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Water Commission
|
20
|
5
|
14
|
3
|
8
|
Junior Engineer(Electrical) -Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|
23
|
5
|
14
|
3
|
7
|
Junior Engineer(Civil) - Central Public Works Department(CPWD)
|
113
|
27
|
71
|
20
|
40
|
Junior Engineer(Electrical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Junior Engineer(Mechanical) - M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL)
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Junior Engineer(Civil) - National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
365
|
87
|
241
|
64
|
130
SSC is going to conduct the online exam for JE Paper 1 from 27 October to 30 October 2020 at various centres across the state. The candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 through the link below:
SSC JE Admit Card Download Link
The candidates who would qualify in the Paper 1 will appear for Paper 2 which is a Descriptive Type Test.
The recruitment is being done for filling up the 800+ Junior Engineer Posts in the various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Selected candidates shall be paid 4200 GP.
The commission has also released the recruitment notification for SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment. Candidates can apply for the posts on or before 20 October 2020. Check application link and other details through the link given below: