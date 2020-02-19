SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2019-2020 out for Tier 1 @ssc.nic.in, Check all latest details here

SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2019-2020 on its website. Candidates can checkSSC JHT Final Answer Key 2019- 2020 from the official website of SSC. The downloading link for SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 will be activated till 17 March 2020.

Candidates can check the SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 Direct Link below. In order to ensure transparency in the exam system, the commission has uploaded the SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 along with the question paper.

The link for downloading SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 has been activated at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer keys by following the steps given below. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Procedure to Download SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020

Go to the official website.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the answer key notice PDF.

Then, the candidate will have to enter user id, password and then click on the submit button.

The SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download the answer keys and save it for future reference.

SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020

SSC JHT Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2020 Webnote

The commission had released the SSC JHT Provisional Answer Key 2019 on 29 November 2019 and the candidates were allowed to raise representations till 4 December 2019. The SSC JHT Tier 1 Exam 2020 was held on 26 November 2019 at various exam centres across the country.

According to reports, a total of 12359 candidates appeared in SSC JHT Tier 1 Exam 2020 out of which only 1977 candidates qualified for SSC JHT Tier 2 Exam 2020. This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 115 vacancies for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak in the various governmental departments.