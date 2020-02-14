SSC JHT Final Result 2018 Date: Commission to Publish Result on 20 Feb @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC JHT Final Result 2018 Date: Staff Selection Commission will declared the SSC JHT Final Result 2018 on 20 February 2020. With the publishing of the result, long wait of candidates will be over who were appeared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018. Candidates can check the result once it is uploaded on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission-https://ssc.nic.in/.

According to the notification released by Staff Selection Commission, the result for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 will be tentatively declared on the 20 February 2020. Thus all the candidates who have appeared for these posts can check their result.

Commission has notified to fill up a total of 115 posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak in the various governmental departments.

It is noted that the Document Verification for the SSC JHT 2018-19 was conducted on 30th September 2019 by the respective Regional Offices.

Check the Notification SSC JHT Final Result 2018 Date



Needless to say, SSC JHT 2018 exam carry the selection process for the written examination- Paper I, Paper-II and Document verification process. SSC has conducted the Paper I examination on January 13, 2019 whereas SSC JHT 2018-19 Paper-2 was conducted on 26th May 2019.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission for latest updates regarding SSC JHT Final Result 2018.

