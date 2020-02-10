SSC JHT Paper 1 Marks 2020 Uploaded @ssc.nic.in, Check Paper 1 Marks and Paper 2 Admit Cards Here

SSC JHT Paper 1 Marks 2020 has been uploaded at the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The result of SSC JHT Paper 1 2020 was declared on 29 January 2020. Candidates may check their individual marks of Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2019 through the official website by using credentials at the official website.

The link for downloading SSC JHT Paper 1 Marks 2020 will be activated till 6 March 2020. Candidates can check their individual marks by following the instructions given below. The SSC JHT Paper 1 2020 was held on 26 November 2019 at various exam centres across the country wherein a total of 12,359 candidates appeared in this exam.

Go to the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Paper 1 Marks 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link.

Then, the SSC JHT Paper 1 Marks 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download their marks and save for future reference.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in SSC JHT Paper 1 2020 can appear for SSC JHT Paper 2 2020. The commission has uploaded the SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 on its regional official websites of SSC. Candidates are required to download their individual admit cards by visiting the respective regional website of SSC.

