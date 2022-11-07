SSC JHT Date 2022 (Out)at ssc.nic.in, Download JHT/JT Paper II Schedule Here

SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 2 schedule on its official website. It is noted that a total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.
Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test for Paper 2 for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post on 04 December 2022. Those who have qualified for the paper 2 round for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post can download the SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.
Alternatively, SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below:
As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022.
Candidates shortlisted in the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 1 exam are able to appear in the paper II for the above post.
Paper II will be conducted in Descriptive Type and candidates qualified in the Paper I round are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates
How to Download SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022
- Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest News section on home page.
- Click on the link' Important Notice: Schedule of examinations" on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 for future reference.