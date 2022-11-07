SSC JHT Date 2022 (Out)at ssc.nic.in, Download JHT/JT Paper II Schedule Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the JHT and Other Paper 2 schedule on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download schedule here.

SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 2 schedule on its official website. It is noted that a total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.

Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test for Paper 2 for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post on 04 December 2022. Those who have qualified for the paper 2 round for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post can download the SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022.

Candidates shortlisted in the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 1 exam are able to appear in the paper II for the above post.

Paper II will be conducted in Descriptive Type and candidates qualified in the Paper I round are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates

