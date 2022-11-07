SSC JHT Date 2022 (Out)at ssc.nic.in, Download JHT/JT Paper II Schedule Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the  JHT and Other  Paper 2 schedule on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download schedule here.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Schedule 2022
SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the  Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 2 schedule on its official website. It is noted that a total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.

 Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test for Paper 2 for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post on 04 December 2022. Those who have qualified for the paper 2 round for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator  post can download the SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in. 

Alternatively, SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below:

Direct Link To Download: SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022.

Candidates shortlisted in the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 1 exam are able to appear in the paper II for the above post. 

Paper II will be conducted in Descriptive Type and candidates qualified in the Paper I round are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates

How to Download SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022

  1. Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest News section on home page.
  3. Click on the link' Important Notice: Schedule of examinations" on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the  SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 in a new window.
  5. Download and save the  SSC JHT Paper II Schedule 2022 for future reference. 

