SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Check Online Application Form Here

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission, on 20 July, issued a notice for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. Applicants will be required to appear for the SSC JHT Exam 2022 which will be conducted in the month of October 2022. Selected applicants will be recruited under various departments of the Government of India including CSOLS, Railway Board, AFHQ, etc.

In order to appear for SSC JHT 2022 Exam, students have to register for SSC JHT 2022 on SSC’s website. SSC JHT Application is available till 04 August 2022.

SSC JHT Pay Scale is from Rs. Rs.35400 to Rs. 142400.

The students should note that only males are eligible for the post of Junior Translator in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

SSC JHT Notification Download 2022

SSC JHT Application Form

SSC JHT 2022 Important Dates

SSC JHT 2022 Events Dates
SSC JHT 2022 Application Starting Date 20 July 2022
SSC JHT 2022 Application Last Date  04 August 2022
Last date for generation of offline SSC Challan  04 August 2022
SSC JHT 2022 Online Fee Submission Last Date 05 August 2022
Last date for payment through Challan (during Working
hours of Bank) 		 05 August 2022
SSC JHT 2022 Application Correction Date 06 August 2022
SSC JHT Exam Date October 2022

SSC JHT Salary 2022

  • Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) -  Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
  • Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) - Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
  • Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) - Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
  • Junior Translator (JT)/ Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT -Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
  • Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices - Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Eligibility Criteria for SSC JHT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator - Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree  in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level and Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & viceversa or two years‟ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.
  • For Senior Hindi Translator - Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level and Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years‟ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

SSC JHT Age Limit:

18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2022 i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004.

SSC JHT Exam Details 2022

The exam will have 2 papers i.e. Paper 1 which is Objective Type and Paper 2 which is Descriptive Type

Paper Number of Questions Marks Time
Paper- I (Objective
Type) Part 1: General
Hindi		 100 100 2 hours
Paper- I (Objective
Type) Part 2: General
 English		 100 100
Paper  2  (Descriptive
Type) Translation &
Essay		   200 2 Hours
(2 hours and

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. 

SSC JHT Syllabus 2022

  • Paper-I (Computer Based Examination): The questions will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level.
  • Paper-II (Translation and Essay): This paper will contain two passages for translation - one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to test the candidates‟ translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages
    correctly, precisely and effectively. The level of the paper will be consistent with the
    educational qualifications prescribed

SSC JHT 2022 Qualifying Marks 

The candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows:

  • UR: 30%
  • OBC/ EWS: 25%
  • Others: 20%

Application Fee:

  • Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex - No Fee
  • Other - Rs. 100/-

How to Apply for SSC JHT 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. For One-Time Registration, click on the ‘Register Now’ link provided in the ‘Login’ Section.
  2. Provide all the asked details
  3. Save the information provided. Take draft printout and review the information provided thoroughly, before ‘Final Submit’.
  4. Read the ‘Declaration’ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click ‘I Agree’.
  5. Now, Login to online system through your ‘Registration Number’ and password.
  6. Click ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022’ Section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.
  7. Information in columns at S No-1 to 14 will be automatically filled from your One-time Registration Data which is non-editable.
  8. Fill in serial number 15 by giving your preference for Examination Centers and also fill in other serial numbers.
  9. Upload your recent photograph
  10. Upload your signature
  11. Go through the declaration carefully and click on “I agree” check box, if you accept the same. Fill up captcha code.
  12. Preview and verify the information provided by you.
  13. Proceed to make fee payment if you are not exempted from payment of fee.

 

FAQ

Can women apply for SSC JHT BRO Posts ?

No

What is age limit for SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 ?

30 years

What is SSC JHT Exam Date ?

The exam will be conducted in the month of October 2022

What is SSC JHT Registration Last Date ?

 04 August 2022
