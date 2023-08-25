SSC JHT Salary 2023: Check Junior Hindi Translator Pay Scale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

SSC JHT Salary 2023: Check the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) salary after the 7 th pay commission, pay scale, in-hand salary, job profile, allowances, and promotion policy in government departments.

SSC JHT Salary 2023: Every year Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts an open competitive computer-based examination for the combined recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts under various ministries, departments, organisations of the Government of India. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in Paper I (objective test), Paper-II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination.

As per the official notification, the SSC JHT salary will range between Rs.35400- Rs 112400 per month. Along with SSC JHT in hand salary, they will receive various allowances in the annual package. In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC JHT salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth opportunities.

SSC JHT Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of SSC JHT salary 2023 shared in the table below:

SSC JHT Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator Vacancy 307 Selection Process Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), Document verification, and Medical exam. SSC JHT Salary 2023 Rs.35400- Rs 112400 Job Location Anywhere in India

SSC JHT Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023

The SSC JHT annual package comprises details like basic pay, allowances, and deductions as per the 7th pay commission. As per the official notification, the basic pay of SSC Junior Hindi Translator will be Rs 35,400, and the annual package is expected to range between Rs 4,25,000 - Rs 10,00,000 per annum. Apart from the basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances applicable to their post. The SSC JHT salary as per the 7th pay commission, includes basic pay, grade pay, and allowances based on government rules. The calculation of SSC JHT in hand salary is done using the formulae shared below.

SSC JHT Monthly Salary: Basic Salary + Grade Pay + HRA + TA + DA + Other Allowances

House Rent Allowances are paid to the employees as a reimbursement for accommodation expenses. The HRA varies from city to city. The cities are divided into three categories, such as X, Y, and Z cities, as given below.

Cities (Category) HRA % offered on Basic Salary X 24% Y 16% Z 8%

SSC JHT In-Hand Salary 2023

Candidates who will clear the SSC JHT exam will be appointed for r Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Senior Translator in Level 6/Level 7. The SSC JHT pay scale will range between Rs.35400- Rs 112400 of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The SSC JHT in-hand salary comprises pay scale, grade pay, allowances, gross salary, etc., as tabulated below.

Code Post Name Pay Level Pay Scale A Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Level-6 Rs.35400- 112400 B Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 Rs.35400- 112400 C Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/ Junior Translation Officer(JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations Level-6 Rs.35400- 112400 D Senior Hindi Translator(SHT)/ Senior Translator (ST) in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations Level-7 Rs.44900- 142400

SSC JHT Allowances 2023

Along with the basic SSC JHT salary, all the employees will receive certain perks and allowances as per the 7th pay commission. The list of SSC JHT allowances and benefits is shared below:

House Rent Allowances

Dearness Allowances

Transport Allowances

Allowances for Special Occasions

SSC JHT Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the SSC JHT post must perform various tasks and duties after joining the post. The SSC JHT job profile comprises roles and responsibilities as shared below.

Post Name SSC JHT Job Profile Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) To translate manuscripts from English to Hindi. To promote the Hindi language. Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) To interpret various articles from Hindi to English and vice-versa. To maintain files, records, and documents associated with the Hindi language. Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) To interpret articles from Hindi to English and vice-versa. To maintain records, documents, and files about Hindi and other administrative departments. Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) To translate numerous publications as documents, bulletins, books, handbooks, brochures, and manuscripts from English to Hindi and vice-versa. To assist Hindi officers in various strategies and official tasks. Senior Hindi Translator To interpret papers from English to Hindi. To participate in the meetings conducted by and of the Departments. Hindi Pradhyapak in a Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) To provide assistance to Hindi officers in controlling meetings and workshops about the Hindi language. To perform all the tasks as assigned by the officials.

SSC JHT Promotion 2023

SSC JHT employees working in numerous ministries/ departments/ organisations have a huge scope of career growth opportunities. They are provided an attractive SSC JHT salary packages, job security, and promotions at regular intervals. Once they are promoted to high-level posts, the SSC JHT salary and allowances are revised. The promotion hierarchy of SSC JHT employees is shared below: