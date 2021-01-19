SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result Released @ssc.nic.in, Tier 2 to be tentatively held on 14 February

SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Exam can check the result on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Exam was held on19 November 2020 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country. The list of the qualified candidates has been uploaded at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check roll number wise SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on Result Section available on the homepage. Click on JHT on the Result Page. Click on ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 – Declaration of the result of Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II’ Then, a PDF will be opened. Candidates can download SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 ResultPDF and save it for future reference.

Download SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result PDF

According to the SSC JHT Tier 1 2021 Result, 1688 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II. The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under.

SC ST OBC EWS UR OH HH VH Other Total Cut Off Marks 116.00 114.00 128.00 110.00 140.00 88.00 71.00 73.00 40.00 - Candidate Available 285 89 689 140 420 47 7 10 1 1688

All such candidates who have qualified in the SSC Tier 1 2021 will be able to appear in Tier 2 which is scheduled to be tentatively held on 14 February 2021. The Admission Certificate of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-2 Exam. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates.

Candidates should note that the Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission to the candidates for a period of one month from 25 January 2021 to 24 February 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.