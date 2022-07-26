SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 Out @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Here

SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 link is available on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download it from this article.

SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has issued the admit cards for the online exam scheduled to be held for the post Selection Post Phase 10 for Matriculation, High Secondary and Graduate Levels on its website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have chosen their exam centre in this region can download SSC KKR Admit Card from this page.

SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card Download Link:

SSC KKR Selection Posts 10 Graduate Admit Card

SSC has scheduled the Selection Post Phase 10 Exam from 01 to 05 August 2022 across the country. Students who have applied for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 can check the admit card link for other regions through the link given below:

How to Download SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?