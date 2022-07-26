SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 Out @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Here

SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has issued the admit cards for the online exam scheduled to be held for the post Selection Post Phase 10 for Matriculation, High Secondary and Graduate Levels on its website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have chosen their exam centre in this region can download SSC KKR Admit Card from this page.
SSC has scheduled the Selection Post Phase 10 Exam from 01 to 05 August 2022 across the country. Students who have applied for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 can check the admit card link for other regions through the link given below:
How to Download SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in
- Now, click on ‘Click here to download e-Admit Card for Selection Posts/Phase-X/2022 and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022 (Matriculation Level) commencing from 01/08/2022 to 05/08/2022" or "Click here to download e-Admit Card for Selection Posts/Phase-X/2022 and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022 (Higher Secondary Level) commencing from 01/08/2022 to 05/08/2022" or "Click here to download e-Admit Card for Selection Posts/Phase-X/2022 and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022 (Graduation & Above Level) commencing from 01/08/2022 to 05/08/2022"
- A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’
- Download SSC KKR Selection Post 10 Admit Card