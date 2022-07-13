SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Check Your Application Status @sscsr.gov.in

SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 will be available soon: Candidates can check their application status and other details below.

SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has actovated the application status of Computer Based Exam for the Selection Posts Phase 10 on the SSC SR website i.e. sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who have submitted SSC Selection Post 10 Application for Souther Region can check whether their application is accepted or not.

The commission has planned to conduct SSC Selection Post 10 Exam from 01 August to 05 August 2022. As far as the admit cards are concerned, it is expected SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card Link will be released seven days before the exam. Hence, we can expect the link on the regional website of SSC i.e. on NR, WR, SR, ER, CR, NER, NWR, KKR, and MPR.

SSC Regions SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card Download Link SSC Selection Post 10 Application Status Link SSC Southern Region (SR) SSC SR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC SR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Download Link SSC SR Selection Post 10 12th Level Application Status Download Link SSC SR Selection Post 10 Graduate Level Application Status Download Link SSC Central Region SSC SR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC SR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link SSC North Western Region SSC NWR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC NWR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link SSC Eastern Region SSC ER Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC ER Selection Post 10 10th LevelApplication Status Link SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC MPR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link SSC North East Region SSC NER Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC NER Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link SSC Northern Region SSC NR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC NR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR Selection Post 10 10th Level Admit Card Download Link SSC KKR Selection Post 10 10th Level Application Status Link

How to Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the regional website of the commission. For example - SSC CR Website.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Read all the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’

Step 4: Enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’or ‘Name’or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Download SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card

SSC Selection Post 10 Exam 2022

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions of 200 marks as follow:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

The result will be available on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in) for all three levels in a PDF format. The PDF consist of all roll numbers of all selected candidates for the next round.

Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post will be conducted from amongst the candidates whose hard copies of documents are received and found in order atScrutiny stage, by the Regional Offices of the Commission.

The commission has 2065 vacancies for various posts such as Nursing Officer, PA, MTS, Lab Assistant, Assistant, Junior Technical

Assistant and Other under Matriculation Level Posts, 10+2 Level and Graduate Level.