SSC NWR Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2022 Released: Download North Western Call Letter Here

SSC NWR Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of North Western Region (NWR) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam to be held for Selection Post Phase 10 Exam 2022 for 10th Level Posts, 12th Level Posts and Graduate Level Posts. Candidates can download SSC NWR Admit Card from the official website i.e. sscnwr.org.

SSC NWR Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card Link is also available below:

How to Download SSC NWR Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC NWR - sscnwr.org Click on the website link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SELECTION POST PHASE-X EXAMINATION-2022 (MATRICULATION LEVEL, HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL AND GRADUATE LEVEL) TO BE HELD FROM 01/08/2022 TO 05/08/2022' Read all the instructions and mark tick Enter your registered ID, and Mother's name Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card

Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed on the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.