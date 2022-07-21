SSC CR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc-cr.org: Download Here

SSC CR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by the Commission on ssc-cr.org. Candidates can download from below.

SSC CR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card on its website i.e. ssc-cr.org. Those who have their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State can download SSC CR Admit Card from this page by clicking on the SSC CR NER Admit Card Link provided below:

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Exam will be held from 01 August to 05 August 2022. Candidates can check their respective date, time and venue of the exam on their hall ticket. Candidates should remember to follow the mentioned points while appearing at the exam centre:

The candidate should carry an original photo identity card bearing the same date of birth (including date, month and year) as printed on the admission certificate.

If the photo identity card does not have the same date of birth (including date, month and year), the candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as a proof of his/her date of birth.

In case of mismatch between the date of birth mentioned in the admission certificate and the photo ID/ certificate brought in support of the date of birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The admit card should be kept safely till the final result. In case of missing, roll number will not be given again.

How to Download SSC CR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?