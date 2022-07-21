SSC NER Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscner.org.in: Download Link Here

SSC NER Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 has been released on sscner.org.in. Candidates can download SSC NER Admit Card from this page.

SSC NER Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region (NER) has released the admit card and application status for Selection Post Phase 10 Exam 2022 which will be conducted from 01 August 2022, The candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC NER Admit Card using the 'Registration ID or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth' and appear for SSC Selection Post 10 Exam on their scheduled date and time. SSC NER Selection Post 10 Admit Card Link is available on the official website and below as well.

The candidates can download SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card for other regions by clicking on the link below:

How to Download SSC NER Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC NER - sscner.org.in Click on the admit card for the post you have applied ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Selection Posts Examination 2022 (Phase-X)- Graduate Level’ or ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Selection Posts Examination 2022 (Phase-X)- Higher Secondary Level’ or ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Selection Posts Examination 2022 (Phase-X)- Matric Level’ Provide your details Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card

The candidates will be given questions on General Intelligence, GK, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and English Language (Basic Knowledge). Each section will have 25 questions with 50 marks each. 1 hour will be allotted to complete the test.