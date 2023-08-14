SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in: Check Havaldar PET/PST Physical Test details for CBIC/CBN Posts

SSC MTS 2023 Result T o B e O ut Soon @ssc.nic.in: Check SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) details for the recruitment in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

SSC MTS 2023 Result To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission held the online exam for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial government post 10880 vacancies and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non Ministerial post 529 vacancies in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC/CBN Physical Tests 2023: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

The followings are the PET/ PST standards for the post of SSC MTS Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

SSC MTS Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

As per the SSC Havaldar exam pattern, the physical efficiency test requirements are as follows:

Parameter Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes. 1 Km in 20 minutes

SSC MTS Havaldar Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are given below:

Parameter Male Female Height 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms. in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) Chest Chest-81 cms. (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.) - Weight - 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST at any centre across the country.

SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC/CBN Merit List 2023: Document Verification and Final Selection

For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session-2 of CBE. The merit list will be released after the PET/ PST result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

The candidates selected through this examination for the post of Havaldar in CBIC will be posted in different Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs) across the country. It may be noted that the candidates selected against a Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in CBIC will be required to serve throughout the service period in that CCA only, subject to cadre restructuring in CBIC from time to time.

Candidates allocated the jurisdiction of the Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) in CBIC can be posted anywhere in India. Similarly, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has its HQ at Gwalior, MP, and Branch offices at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Kota, Rajasthan. Therefore, the candidates allocated to CBN can be posted anywhere in the different offices of CBN.

