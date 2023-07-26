SSC MTS 2023 Result Under 2 Age Groups: Statewise Cutoff Marks will be Released Soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2023 Result Under 2 Age Groups: SSC MTS and Havaldar result 2023 will be announced soon on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The selection will be done under 2 age groups and the cut-off marks will be released separately by age group-wise, State/UT-wise and category-wise.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Under 2 Age Groups: SSC MTS 2023 result will be announced by the commission at its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC held the single-tier computer-based test (CBT) across the country in 15 languages for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023

SSC MTS Result 2023 will be declared under 2 Age Groups

This year SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 vacancies are divided into 2 age groups which are:

SSC MTS Result 2023 Age Group Age Group Age Limit (As on January 1, 2023) I 18-25 years (i.e., candidates born not before January 2, 1998, and not later than January 1, 2005) II 18-27 years (i.e., candidates born not before January 2, 1996, and not later than January 1, 2005)

Download SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 PDF

SSC MTS State-wise Cut-off Marks 2023 (PDF Download)

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. SSC clearly stated in its official notification that for the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age group of 18-25 years.

Check SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in session-2 of CBE.

Check SC MTS Havaldar Salary 2023

SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General 30% OBC/ EWS 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF

SSC MTS 2023 Final Selection and Document Verification

All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as shared below:

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate

Caste/ Category Certificate

Educational Qualifications Marksheet/Certificates.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate

Other Required Documents

The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Session-II of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates. Further allocation of Ministries/ Department/ Offices in the allocated States/ UTs for the post of MTS will be made by the Regional Offices of the Commission by using the standard methodology.