SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Result 2019-20 Declaration Date Extended @ssc.nic.in, Check New Date Here

SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Result 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has today issued a notice regarding Extension of SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Result 2019-20 @ssc.nic.in. As per the notice, now the Result of SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post will be declared tomorrow, 18 February 2020. Candidates who appeared in SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) 2019 Exam conducted from 14th October to 16th October 2019.

The SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Results 2019-20 was expected to be declared today. But know candidates will have to wait one more day.

It is to be noted that, Selection Post (Phase VII) recruitment notification was released in the month of August last year for recruitment to more than 1,300 various posts.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had separately conducted examination for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and above levels. The SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post exam was of a one-hour duration. Each question carried 2 marks while 0.5 marks were deducted for every wrong answer.

As per today’s official updates by SSC, Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their result from the Commission's official website ssc.nic.in from tomorrow.

SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Result Extension Official Write-up

SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Results 2019-20

Steps to Check SSC Phase 7 (VII) Selection Post Results 2019-20: