SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Exam City Slip PDF - Link Here

SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025 is an important document for candidates who have successfully applied for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination 2025 as it helps candidates know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025 can be downloaded from the direct link provided below by providing their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download it from the official website, key details mentioned, and important instructions for exam day. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and August 1, 2025.

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination 2025 will be conducted in multiple cities across the nation. SSC assigns the exam city to the candidates as per the preference marked by them while filling out the SSC Phase 13 Online application form. The SSC Selection Post City Slip only contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 4 days before examination

The SSC Selection Post Phase 3 City Slip Link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their city of examination from July 16, 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025.