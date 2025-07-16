SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Exam City Slip PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025 is released for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025. The city slip contains the details, such as exam city and exam date. Direct Link to download the SSC Selection Post City Slip is provided below

Jul 16, 2025, 15:53 IST
SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025
SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025

SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in.
The SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025 is an important document for candidates who have successfully applied for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination 2025 as it helps candidates know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.
The SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025 can be downloaded from the direct link provided below by providing their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download it from the official website, key details mentioned, and important instructions for exam day. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and August 1, 2025.

SSC Selection Post City Slip 2025 OUT

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination 2025 will be conducted in multiple cities across the nation. SSC assigns the exam city to the candidates as per the preference marked by them while filling out the SSC Phase 13 Online application form. The SSC Selection Post City Slip only contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 4 days before examination

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025 Link Active

The SSC Selection Post Phase 3 City Slip Link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their city of examination from July 16, 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025

Active Link

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip 2025: Overview

SSC is conducting the Selection Post Phase 13 exam between July 24 and August 1, 2025 to select eligible candidates for Lab Assistant, UDC, DEO, Technical Officer, etc. The city intimation slip link has been activated on the official website. Check the table below for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Selection Post Phase 13

Total Vacancies

2,423 (UR: 1,169, SC: 314, ST: 148, OBC: 561, EWS: 231)

Exam Level

Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), Graduate

Application Dates

2nd June – 23rd June 2025

Exam Dates

24th July – 1st August 2025 (CBT)

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

What is the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 City Slip and How to Download it from Official Website?

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 city slip (or city intimation slip) is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • SSC Selection Post City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference.

