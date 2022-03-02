SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022 Out @ssc-cr.org: Exam From 14 March

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 for UP Region has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) at ssc-cr.org: You can check the download link, steps to download and exam date here.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit card along with the application status of Selection Post Phase 9 for Uttar Pradesh Region. Candidates who have applied for SSC Selection Post 9 Recruitment for UP Region and whose application is accepted can download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card, from the official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can also download SSC CR Selection Post 9 Admit Card for Graduate Level Posts, 12th Level Posts, and 10th Level Posts using this link.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam for UP Candidates will be conducted from 14 March to 16 March 2022.

How to Download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SELECTION POST PHASE-IX EXAMINATION-2021 (MATRICULATION LEVEL, HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL AND GRADUATE LEVEL) TO BE HELD FROM 14/03/2022 TO 16/03/2022 (ONLY FOR UTTAR PRADESH CANDIDATES)’ Now, click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ and Click ‘PROCEED’ Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ and Search If you do not know your roll number or registration number then enter your Name and Father’ Name Download SSC Selection Post 9 UP Admit Card

Candidates must carry an original Photo Identity Card bearing the same date of birth as printed in the admit card. In case the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, the candidate must carry an additional original certificate as proof of his/her date of birth. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination if the date of birth mentioned in the original photo ID/certificate brought as proof of date of birth does not match with the admission certificate.