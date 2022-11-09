SSC SR JE Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Southern Region Call Letter @sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR JE Admit Card 2022 has been issued by the Southern Region, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website i.e. sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing in SSC JE Exam from 14 to 16 November 2022 can download SSC JE Admit Card and carry the printout at the venue on the mentioned date and time on the admit card.

SSC SR JE Admit Card Download Link is also available in the article below.

SSC SR JE Admit Card Download Link

Let’s check the steps to download SSC SR JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SSC JE which is www.sscsr.g;ov.in

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage i.e. ‘Download Admission Certificate’ against ‘JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACTS) EXAMINATION, 2022 (Paper-I)

Furnish the asked details

Download SSC Southern Region Admit Card

Take the printout of the same

Candidates will be given question papers through computer-based mode in which they will are required to attempt questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical/Civil & Structural/Electrical/Mechaical) subjects.

The commission is conducting the Paper 1 Exam for the selection of candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. Those who would qualify for the SSC JE Paper 1 will be called for SSC JE Paper 2.