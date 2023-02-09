SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2023 Released, Download PDF, Check Test Dates, Other Details Here

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the skill test of SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the regional website of SSC i.e., sscsr.gov.in

The Department of Personal Training, Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the regional website of SSC i.e., sscsr.gov.in

The Skill Test for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D will be conducted on 15th and 16th February 2023. The detailed schedule of the Skill Test will be available on the regional website of SSC.

The examination for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment was held on 17th and 18th November 2022 and the results of the Computer Based Examination were released by the commission on 9th January 2023.

As many as 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 47,246 candidates have made it to the final list for Stenographer Grade 'D'.

The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer Skill Test will get posted into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The applicants can also download the admit card by logging in to the Citizen app and selecting the recruitment portal link.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure to download the Admit Card. For detailed information candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to Download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023?

Go to the regional website of SSC i.e., sscsr.gov.in At the home page, on the left corner of the screen there will be a section named “Download e-admit cards”, click on the link. Under this a list will be displayed of the upcoming examinations and a direct link will also be displayed against them. Click on the link that says, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 - Conduct of Stenography Skill Test - Download e-Admission Certificate.” Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and date of birth. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

Download PDF: SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card

The candidates must carry a valid id proof before entering the venue and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue. They must also report on time to the venue.