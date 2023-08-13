ssc.nic.in MTS Result 2023: Direct Link to Check SSC Havaldar Tier 1 Scorecard and Download Merit List

ssc.nic.in MTS Result 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission Check Direct Link to Download SSC Havaldar Tier 1 Scorecard and Download Merit List and Other Details.

ssc.nic.in MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the result of the online exam conducted for the post of MTS Havaldar Posts. Candidates can download the resulr from the official website next week.

SSC MTS Result 2023

Candidates can check their results on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. The result will be released in PDF format and will contain the following information: Name of the candidate, Roll number, Category, Total marks and Qualifying status.

Candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 2 exam will be conducted in September 2023.

The SSC MTS Result 2023 will be available on the SSC website from 10:00 AM onwards on August 15, 2023. Candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Examinations" tab.

Step 3:Click on the "Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)" link.

Step 4: Click on the "Result" link.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials (roll number and password).

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button.