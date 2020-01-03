9 Stationery Items That Are Not So Common & Can Spice Up Your Collection a Little

Money is never an issue when it comes to buying stationery items. No matter how much you have, it doesn’t take a second to buy another one. Your forever love continues whether you use them in school, college or in office. From cute notebooks to paperweights, the more the merrier is always appropriate for Stationery items.

You will be intrigued by these perky and cute stationery items below and buying them will be the only option for you.

Writing a note to yourself will not be boring anymore. With these cute animal-shaped sticks will make noting things much more fun. If you are fond of sticking things on your desk, fridge or any other place, then buying these cute animal-shaped memo notes will not disappoint at all. The 4 different animal-shaped pads with 20 sheets can be bought at just Rs. 680 on Amazon.

Facebook is often flooded with the conversations of the animated heart and brain and no surprise that they don’t agree. Nick Sulek has designed the calendar giving each month a unique portion of their perky conversations. You will certainly love changing your calendar every month to see what heart and brain are bringing you next. The price of this calendar on Amazon is Rs. 686.

If you are all up for adding something unique to your stationery collection, then this Oreo notebook is to be picked. No doubt you will surprising reactions. This pocket-sized diary is convenient to carry around and can make noting things much more fun. At just Rs. 325, this cute little item can be added to your stationery items.

Desk organizer comes in all shapes and sizes but no one thought that it could come in this form as well. This keyboard stationery set has a stapler, punch, keyboard brush, and clip holder. You can keep this small set on your office desk or even gift it to someone. With all the essentials, the set is available at just Rs. 516 on Amazon.

The warli handpainted terracotta pend stand will be loved by you as well as your friends. Giving an ethnic touch, this unconventional piece will be something new to your stationery collection. The beautiful yellow color painted piece is made of terracotta material. This pen stand on Amazon is of Rs. 399.

These neon highlighters are in the tube-shaped design which will make your stationery collection absolutely weird. But it's a promise that you will love to find excuses to use this highlighter. The set of 5 is available in different kinds of colors. Buy this set of highlights for Rs. 292 on Amazon.

Now this will be something that can easily be used as a prank. The burger-shaped paperweight will be one of the quirkiest items. The quality design and material is an assurance while the texture matches quiet a lot to the original burger. Buy this unique stationery item for just Rs. 499 on Amazon.

Coloring books are not just for children. A mandala coloring book for the adults is for those who love playing with colors. Mandala designs in the book give an opportunity to fill them in your unique way. For many, it could be one of the best ways to wind up after a hectic day. The book is available on Amazon for Rs. 179.

Your stationery collection will be updated a bit with this notebook. If you one of those who like to make things light once in a while, then you should buy this one immediately. Whether keep it as a journal or to note down important notes, the message will definitely be received in many different ways. Buy this amazing piece at just Rs. 199 on Amazon.