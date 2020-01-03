Amazon Fashion End of the Season Sale: Designer Women Fashion Jewellery with up to 70% off

Clothing is not the only thing that Amazon has to offer in its year-end fashion sale. With great offers on women fashion jewellery, the offered collection is full of surprises. Up to 70% off on a variety of designer jewellery, it is time to prep yourself for an upcoming wedding or any other event. The pieces are delicately designed and you will love the elegant look.

Check the jewellery designs below and buckle up to buy your favourite piece.

The long-chain pendants are always in for any kind of event. Whether it is for western wear or for traditional wear, the look is always graceful. The long pendant piece is available at a price that you cannot afford to miss. With the pearl in between, you will enjoy the elegance every time you wear this piece. The long pearl necklace is available at just Rs. 265 on Amazon.

This expensive-looking anklet can be easily added to your collection./ Amazon fashion end of the season sale is giving major offers on this piece. With price slashing up to 82%, buying this piece will not be a dream anymore. This elegant piece will dress up your feet which you will love to flaunt. This piece is just Rs. 450 on the ongoing Amazon sale.

Gone are the days when you would have to go through pain to wear nose rings. Artificial nose rings, give a chance to experiment with your look. The quality of the nose pins is well maintained and there are no chances of infection. The set of 4 nose pins is available at just Rs. 270 on Amazon.

Buying a stone earring is always on every woman’s list. But the high prices usually restrain us from buying these designer pieces. Wear them for some festive occasion or for any special event. The best part is no matter what attire you choose, this earring piece will go elegantly on all. With 44% off on the actual price, Amazon is selling this piece at just Rs. 1,000.

Buy this pair of silver toe rings in this ongoing Amazon sale. Gift this beautiful pair to someone or buy one for yourself, this piece must not be missed. The unconventional leaf design will prove that your choice is unique and different. In this New Year, pick this toe ring at Rs. 450 on Amazon.

With the bohemian look, this cocktail-style ring will complete your look. The classy design with pink colored stone is a real eye-catcher. Wear it on a party dress or even on matching ethnic wear, this ring will change your look in entirely. With 61% off, this classy cocktail ring can be bought on Amazon at just Rs. 349.

Amazon's year-end season sale will prepare you for all upcoming events. Buy this Afghani style silver jhumka which is perfect for any kind of traditional wear. It is light in weight and the material will suit your skin without any chances of infection. With 88% off on this piece, this product is available at just Rs. 199.

Check offers on some other products for the amazing new look:

