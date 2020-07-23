Study at Home
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 - 421 Vacancies for Nurse, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Jul 23, 2020 09:21 IST
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for Nurse, Medical Officer and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2020.

Advt.No.: 341/2020-2021

Important Dates

  • Notification Date: 22 July 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Specialist: 03 Posts
  • Sr. Resident: 25 Posts
  • Medical Officer: 61 Posts
  • Medical Officer (Ayush): 25 Posts
  • Nurse (BPNA): 237 Posts
  • Aya: 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist, Senior Resident, Medical Officer, Nurse and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician: Candidates holding M.D in Pulmonology & Critical Care/General Physician/Chest Physician/Pediatrician D.N.B Respiratory Diseases are eligible to apply.
  • Medical Officer: Candidates holding M.B.B.S Degree are eligible to apply.
  • Medical Officer (Ayush): Candidates holding B.H.M.S/D.HM.S/M.D (Homeopathy) OR B.A.M.S / M.D (Ayurved) are eligible to apply.
  • Nurse: Candidates with B.P.N.A OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (optional course for male students) or a new General Program or B.Sc Nursing from a Government University. Register in Gujarat Nursing Council.
  • Aya: Candidate must be 10th Class Passed With 3 years Experience in Hospital Or Laboratory.

Salary for Specialist, Senior Resident, Medical Officer, Nurse and Other Posts

  • Specialist: Rs.1,20,000/-
  • Sr. Resident: Rs. 60,000/-
  • Medical Officer: 61 Posts
  • Medical Officer (Ayush): Rs.25,000/-
  • Nurse (BPNA): Rs.25,000/-
  • Aya: Rs.10,000/-

Age Limit- as per norms

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 31 Jul 2020, along with copies of all required documents & Certificates.

FAQ

What is the age limit required for Surat Municipal Corporation?

The candidates coming under the government age limit norms are eligible to apply.

