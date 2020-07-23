 Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 - 421 Vacancies for Nurse, Medical Officer & Other Posts

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 31 Jul 2020, along with copies of all required documents & Certificates.

What is the age limit required for Surat Municipal Corporation?

The candidates coming under the government age limit norms are eligible to apply.

How many vacancies have been announced for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020?

A total of 421 vacancies have been announced for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 out of which 237 vacancies are for Nurse, 3 are for Specialist, 25 are for Sr. Resident, 61 are for Medical Officer, 25 are for Medical Officer (Ayush) and 70 are for Aya Posts.

What are the Important Dates for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020?

The Surat Municipal Corporation is receiving applications for 421 vacancies from 22 July to 31 July 2020.

What are the jobs in Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is hiring candidates to fulfil 421 vacancies of Nurse, Medical Officer and Other Posts.