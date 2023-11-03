SVU Result 2023 OUT at svuniversity.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

SVU Result 2023 OUT: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) declared the results of the various semesters for various UG, PG, and professional courses like MBA, M.Ed, B.Pharmacy, LLB, M.A, M.Sc, M.Ed, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, BHM on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download Sri Venkateswara University result 2023.

SV University Result 2023: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has recently released the results of various UG, PG, and professional courses like MBA, M.Ed, B.Pharmacy, LLB, M.A, M.Sc, M.Ed, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, BHM. Sri Venkateswara University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- svuniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the SV University result 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

SVU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sri Venkateswara University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Sri Venkateswara University results 2023 on the official result portal of the University- manabadi.co.in.

How to Check SV University Results 2023.

Candidates can check their results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like MBA, M.Ed, B.Pharmacy, LLB, M.A, M.Sc, M.Ed, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, BHM, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SVU result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 3: Enter ‘Hall Ticket’ number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check SVU UG PG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for SVU Degree Results for various examinations.

Sri Venkateswara University: Highlights

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established in 1954. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

SVU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science.