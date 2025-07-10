Tamil Nadu School Holidays in July 2025: Public Holidays & Rain-Related Closures, Details Here

As July 2025 unfolds, Tamil Nadu steps into a month that blends traditional festivals, historical remembrance, and the unpredictability of the monsoon season. With a mix of regional festivals, public observances like Martyrs’ Day, and intermittent school closures due to heavy rainfall alerts, it’s important for students, parents, and educators to stay informed and prepared. In this article, we have compiled a complete list of school holidays in Tamil Nadu this July—covering official public holidays, weather-related updates, and culturally significant days observed across the state. Rain-Related School Closures in Tamil Nadu – July Weather Alerts Heavy Rain Forecast Across Several Districts According to the IMD and regional meteorological centers, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the second and third weeks of July. Districts such as Chennai, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi are under yellow and orange alerts, with risks of thunderstorms, lightning, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions expected, especially in coastal and hilly regions.

As per the latest day-wise IMD rainfall bulletin, several districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore (Ghat areas), Theni, Tenkasi, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on specific dates between July 15 and 20, 2025. Below is the detailed forecast: Tamil Nadu Heavy Rainfall Forecast (July 14–20, 2025) Date Districts Affected July 14, 2025 Isolated parts of Chennai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore (Ghat areas) July 15, 2025 Nilgiris July 16, 2025 Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Villupuram, Chengalpattu July 17, 2025 Nilgiris Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram July 18, 2025 Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris Theni, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Puducherry July 19, 2025 Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris July 20, 2025 Theni, Tenkasi

Schools may be closed during heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts; therefore, students and parents are advised to stay updated with official announcements from local authorities and school administrations. School Closures Already Announced On July 9, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram were shut due to intense rainfall.

Further closures may be announced depending on evolving weather conditions, especially in coastal and hilly regions.

Parents are advised to monitor local government and school updates regularly. List of School and Public Holidays in Tamil Nadu – July 2025 1. Muharram – July 6, 2025 (Sunday) The Islamic New Year, Muharram, was observed on Sunday, July 6, 2025, based on the sighting of the moon. As it coincided with a Sunday, schools, government offices, and banks remained closed in most areas, although no additional weekday holiday was declared.

2. Martyrs’ Day (Tamil Nadu) – July 17, 2025 (Thursday) On July 17, Tamil Nadu commemorates Martyrs' Day in remembrance of the sacrifices made by eminent figures in the sociopolitical history of the state and the Tamil movement, Thiyagi Arya, Thiyagi Sankaralinganar, and Thiyagi Shenbagaraman. While this is not a public holiday in all districts, schools in certain regions may conduct tribute events or remain closed as a mark of respect. 3. Tamil Nadu Day – July 18, 2025 (Friday) Commemorating the renaming of Madras State to Tamil Nadu in 1969, this day is marked by cultural events at all educational institutions. Some districts may declare it a holiday or schedule special assemblies and competitions in schools. 4. Aadi Perukku – July 30 or 31, 2025 (Wednesday/Thursday) Aadi Perukku, the festival honoring rivers and prosperity during the Tamil month of Aadi, is celebrated on the 18th day of Aadi—falling in the last week of July. While it is not an official public holiday, many schools near river basins or rural districts conduct special observances or offer half-days.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in July 2025 - Key Dates to Remember Date Occasion Holiday Status July 7 Muharram (Tentative) Likely Holiday (TBC) July 17 Martyrs’ Day (Tamil Nadu) Observed in select areas July 18 Tamil Nadu Day State Celebration Day July 30/31 Aadi Perukku Local/School Observance Important Points to Note for Parents and Students With several regional observances and unpredictable monsoon weather in July, it's essential for families and schools to stay alert and plan ahead. From festival activities to sudden rain-related closures, being prepared can help avoid last-minute confusion. Keep the following points in mind to ensure a smooth and safe academic schedule throughout the month: Stay connected with local education boards for last-minute holiday or closure announcements.

Ensure transport arrangements account for rain delays or flash floods.

Encourage students to participate in school-level Martyrs’ Day and Tamil Nadu Day activities.

Plan ahead for make-up classes or compensatory working days if rain causes extended school breaks.