Tamil Nadu Board Date Sheet 2024: TN Board Class 10th, 11th and 12th Exam Schedule

Tamil Nadu Class 10th,11th, and 12thDate Sheet 2024: Find the 2024 Tamil Nadu Classes, 10th, 11th, and 12th exam dates in this article.

Get here Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC and HSC Date Sheet 2024

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Schedule 2024: The wait for Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, 11, and 12 students is over. The TN Board has now released the 2024 exam dates. As per Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the TN class 10th and 12th exam dates 2024 will start in March 2024. To be more specific, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam dates will fall between March 26 and April 8, 2024. For Tamil Nadu +2, the exams will fall between March 1 and 22, 2024.

Along with the TN Board Classes 10 and 12 date sheet 2024, the exam schedule for Tamil Nade +1 has also been released. The Tamil Nadu Plus One exams will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Exam Schedule 2024 includes dates for public and practical exams 2024. The date sheet is also available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examination, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu TN Board Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

Students and teachers can check the Tamil Nadu Exam Schedule 2024 highlights from the table below. It mentions the important dates for TN Board Class 10, +1 and +2.

2023-2024 PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS SL. NO DESCRIPTION HSE - 2ND YEAR HSE - 1ST YEAR SSLC 1 TIME TABLE 01.03.2024 TO 22.03.2024 04.03.2024 TO 25.03.2024 26.03.2024 TO 08.04.2024 2 PRACTICAL EXAMS 12.02.2024 TO 17.02.2024 19.02.2024 TO 24.02.2024 23.02.2024 TO 29.02.2024 3 RESULT 06.05.2024 14.05.2024 10.05.2024

Tamil Nade SSLC Class 10th Date Sheet 2024

10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m Reading the question paper 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m Verification of Particulars by the Candidate 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m Duration of the Examination

DATE DAY SUBJECT 26.03.2024 TUESDAY Part -I தமி… ம)² இதர ெமாழிMபாடuக„ (Language) 28.03.2024 THURSDAY Part -II ENGLISH 01.04.2024 MONDAY Part -III MATHEMATICS 04.04.2024 THURSDAY Part -III SCIENCE 06.04.2024 SATURDAY Part -IV OPTIONAL LANGUAGE 08.04.2024 MONDAY Part -III SOCIAL SCIENCE

Tamil Nade HSC +1 (Class 11) Date Sheet 2024

10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m Reading the question paper 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m Verification of Particulars by the Candidate 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m Duration of the Examination DATE DAY SUBJECT 04.03.2024 MONDAY Part -I LANGUAGE 07.03.2024 THURSDAY Part -II ENGLISH 12.03.2024 TUESDAY Part -III PHYSICS ECONOMICS COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS 14.03.2024 THURSDAY Part -III COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE COMPUTER SCIENCE COMPUTER APPLICATIONS BIO-CHEMISTRY ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL) HOME SCIENCE POLITICAL SCIENCE STATISTICS NURSING (VOCATIONAL) BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 18.03.2024 MONDAY Part -III BIOLOGY BOTANY HISTORY BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP 21.03.2024 THURSDAY Part -III CHEMISTRY ACCOUNTANCY GEOGRAPHY 25.03.2024 MONDAY Part -III MATHEMATICS ZOOLOGY COMMERCE MICRO BIOLOGY NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE NURSING (General)

Tamil Nade HSC +2 (Class 12) Date Sheet 2024

10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m Reading the question paper 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m Verification of Particulars by the Candidate 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m Duration of the Examination DATE DAY SUBJECT 01.03.2024 FRIDAY Part -I LANGUAGE 05.03.2024 TUESDAY Part -II ENGLISH 08.03.2024 FRIDAY Part -III COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE COMPUTER SCIENCE COMPUTER APPLICATIONS BIO-CHEMISTRY ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL) HOME SCIENCE POLITICAL SCIENCE STATISTICS NURSING (VOCATIONAL) BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 11.03.2024 MONDAY Part -III CHEMISTRY ACCOUNTANCY GEOGRAPHY 15.03.2024 FRIDAY Part -III PHYSICS ECONOMICS COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS 19.03.2024 TUESDAY Part -III MATHEMATICS ZOOLOGY COMMERCE MICRO BIOLOGY NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE NURSING (General) 22.03.2024 FRIDAY Part -III BIOLOGY BOTANY HISTORY BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP







Also Read:

Tamil Nadu Public Exam 2024 From March, Check TN 10th, 11th and 12th Dates Here