TANGEDCO Gangman Result 2020 Declared @tangedco.gov.in, Download TNEB Gangman Result

TANGEDCO Gangman Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB)has released the result of written exam for the post of Gangman (Trainee) on its official website. As per the official website “Results of the OMR Examination held on 15.03.2020 for the post of Gangman(Trainee) - Published. Further selection will be made as per the Merit of marks by following Rule of reservation (Roaster method)” Candidates who have appeared in TANDEDCO Gangman Exam 2020 can download TANDEDCO Gangman Result from TNEB TANGEDCO official website tangedco.gov.in.

TANGEDCO Gangman Result Link is also given below. Candidates can check their TNEB Gangman Result by login into the link using their User Name / Registration No. and Password.

Download TNEB TANGEDCO Gangman Result 2020

TNEB Gangman was held on 15 March 2020 (Sunday). The exam was conducted for the candidates who had qualify in the physical test. The physical test was held from 02 December to 12 December 2020

TANGEDCO will prepare a list of eligible candidates (i.e., from the list of candidates who passed the physical test and who have appeared for the competitive written exam) in the ratio of 1:1 for certificate verification as per the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and as per Communal roster.

The recruitment is being done for filling up the 5000 vacant post of Gangman Trainee. TANGEDCO Gangman application process through online mode was started from 22 March 2019 and the last date of application was 17 June 2019.