Teacher Jobs 2022: 180+ Vacancies Available under District Education Officer

Teacher Jobs 2022: District Education Officer, Dhanbad, Jharkhand has a vacant post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Those who are interested in District Education Officer Teacher Recruitment can submit their application form on or before 26 September 2022.

The vacancies will be Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, English, Maths& Physics, Ancient History, Chemistry & Biology, Economics, Home Science, Music, History, Geography, Physical Education, Persian, Santhali, etc. Candidates can check more details on District Education Officer Recruitment 2022 in the PDF link given below:

District Education Officer Notification  and Application Form Download

Important Dates

The application should be submitted before 26 September 2022

Teacher Vacancy Details

  • Trained Graduate Teacher - 150
  • Post Graduate Teacher - 32

Teacher Salary

  • TGT - Rs. 26250/-
  • PGT - Rs. 27500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Posts

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit- 21 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for General Category - 40 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for General PWD Category - 45 Years
  • Max Age Limit for Female Category - 43 Years
  • Max Age Limit for Female PWD  Category - 48 Years
  • Max Age Limit for BC Category-  42 Years
  • Max Age Limit for BC PWD Category - 47 Years
  • Max Age Limit for SC/ ST Category - 45 Years
  • Max Age Limit for SC/ ST PWD CategOry - 50 Years

How to Apply for Teacher Jobs 2022 ?

The candidates can apply offline and submit the application to District Education Officer, Dhanbad, Mishrit Bhawan, Pin Code- 826001.

