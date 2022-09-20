Teacher Jobs 2022: 180+ Vacancies Available under District Education Officer

Teacher Jobs 2022: District Education Officer, Dhanbad, is hiring 182 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Posts. Check Details Here.

Teacher Jobs 2022: District Education Officer, Dhanbad, Jharkhand has a vacant post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Those who are interested in District Education Officer Teacher Recruitment can submit their application form on or before 26 September 2022.

The vacancies will be Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, English, Maths& Physics, Ancient History, Chemistry & Biology, Economics, Home Science, Music, History, Geography, Physical Education, Persian, Santhali, etc. Candidates can check more details on District Education Officer Recruitment 2022 in the PDF link given below:

District Education Officer Notification and Application Form Download

Important Dates

The application should be submitted before 26 September 2022

Teacher Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teacher - 150

Post Graduate Teacher - 32

Teacher Salary

TGT - Rs. 26250/-

Rs. 26250/- PGT - Rs. 27500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Posts

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit- 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General Category - 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General PWD Category - 45 Years

Max Age Limit for Female Category - 43 Years

Max Age Limit for Female PWD Category - 48 Years

Max Age Limit for BC Category- 42 Years

Max Age Limit for BC PWD Category - 47 Years

Max Age Limit for SC/ ST Category - 45 Years

Max Age Limit for SC/ ST PWD CategOry - 50 Years

How to Apply for Teacher Jobs 2022 ?

The candidates can apply offline and submit the application to District Education Officer, Dhanbad, Mishrit Bhawan, Pin Code- 826001.