Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2022: Check Question-Answers, Paper Format, Marking Scheme!

Check and download the Term 2 CBSE Board Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper in PDF Format below. The students of Class 12th would find the CBSE sample papers useful for their preparation for the CBSE Board exam 2022.

CBSE Board Class 12 Biotechnology paper would be conducted on April 27, 2022. CBSE Board has released the Sample Papers for Class 12th Term 2 Board Exams 2022. The students of Biotechnology can download the sample paper in PDF format at the end of this article and also find a few important questions in the article below.

Check the marking scheme, and question paper format of the CBSE 12th Term 2 Biotechnology paper below as well. The sample papers are useful for the students to get to know the paper pattern and be better prepared for the exam.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Biotechnology Sample Paper 2022: Marking Scheme and Paper Format

The maximum marks for the exam would be 35 and the time allowed would be 2 hours. The question paper would be divided into three sections and all the questions would be compulsory.

Sections are as follows:

Section A would contain 6 questions of 2 marks each

Section B has 6 questions of 3 marks each

Section–C has various case-based questions of 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice like all other papers but internal choices are available.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Biotechnology Sample Paper 2022: Questions and Answers

Q. Why is r-HUEPO preferred over blood transfusion in such cases where a person has excessive blood loss due to accidents?

Ans. No donor is required for transfusion, no transfusion facilities, no risk of transfusion-related infection

Q. Differentiate between primary and secondary animal cell cultures.

Ans. The maintenance of the growth of cells under laboratory conditions in a suitable culture medium is known as primary cell culture. The primary cell culture is sub-cultured in fresh growth media to develop secondary cultures.

Q. Sterile seeds may be formed during crosses between distantly related plants. What could be the reason for this and how can it be overcome?

Ans. a. Abnormal development of the endosperm causes premature death of the hybrid embryo and leads to sterile seeds.

b. The embryo from such sterile hybrid seeds can be excised at an appropriate time and cultured on a suitable nutrient medium to produce a novel hybrid.

Q. Pichia pastoris has many advantages as a eukaryotic expression host. Justify giving two reasons.

Ans. a. It has strong inducible promoters.

b. It is capable of making post-translational modifications similar to those performed by human cells.

c. Downstream processing is simpler as Pichia does not secrete its own proteins into the fermentation medium.

Q. Patients who are administered OKT3 do not suffer from acute renal allograft rejection. Why?

Ans. T-cells play a major role in the rejection of foreign grafts and hence they are responsible for kidney transplant rejection.

OKT3 is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD3 surface markers (antigens) present on mature T- cells and removes them from circulation hence preventing acute renal allograft rejection.

