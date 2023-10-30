Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: The Territorial Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Territorial Army. According to the officil notification, the candidates can apply online from 23 October to 21 November 2023. The candidates who would successfully apply for the recruitment will be required to appear for the online exam. The online entrance exam will be held in 3rd or 4th week of December 2023.
Territorial Army Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 23 October 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 November 2023
Territorial Army Vacancy Details
- Male - 18 Posts
- Female - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Posts
Nationality:
Only citizens of India (male and female).
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university
Age Limit:
18 to 42 years
Physical Eligibility
A candidate must be physically and medically fit.
Selection Process for Territorial Army
The selection will be done on the basis of a computer-based exam.
How to Apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2023
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website