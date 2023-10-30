Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Candidates can check the notification, online application link, vacancy, important dates in this article.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: The Territorial Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Territorial Army. According to the officil notification, the candidates can apply online from 23 October to 21 November 2023. The candidates who would successfully apply for the recruitment will be required to appear for the online exam. The online entrance exam will be held in 3rd or 4th week of December 2023.

Territorial Army Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 October 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 21 November 2023

Territorial Army Vacancy Details

Male - 18 Posts

Female - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Posts

Nationality:

Only citizens of India (male and female).

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Physical Eligibility

A candidate must be physically and medically fit.

Selection Process for Territorial Army

The selection will be done on the basis of a computer-based exam.

How to Apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website